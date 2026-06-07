Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Marks a Return to Pop Country and Maybe an Oscar Run

Taylor Swift is heading back to infinity and beyond and she’s bringing a banjo with her.

On Friday, the 14-time Grammy winner released “I Knew It, I Knew You,” an original song for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5. The track marks a subtle but unmistakable return to the country-pop roots that first launched her career in Nashville, before she pivoted to global pop domination.

While Swift doesn’t lean into a heavy Southern twang on the track, the song is steeped in country DNA: live instrumentation, a plucky banjo, and a lilting harmonica that opens the tune. It’s a sound that longtime fans will recognize as a callback to her early work Fearless, Speak Now, and even parts of Red.

A Country Comeback 15 Years in the Making

Most critics consider Swift’s last official foray into the country genre to be 2012’s Red, though that album was very much a crossover experiment, blending pop, rock, and dubstep influences. A more accurate designation would label 2010’s Speak Now as her final true-blue, full-length country album meaning it’s been more than 15 years since Swift fully committed to the genre on a record.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” doesn’t abandon her modern sensibilities, but it does feel like a spiritual homecoming. That’s by design. “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift wrote on social media Friday, referencing how she connected with Jessie, the beloved cowgirl character she’s writing for. “And being a ‘Toy Story’ kid from the age of 5 till now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

The song is also notable as Swift’s first original material since “The Life of a Showgirl” was released in October.

A Reunion With Jack Antonoff But With a Twist

“I Knew It, I Knew You” was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Swift’s former longtime collaborator. The two worked together from 2014’s *1989* through 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, shaping much of her pop-era sound. Notably, their partnership began after Swift’s country era — with the rare exception of “Betty” from her 2020 album Folklore, which featured country-leaning storytelling and instrumentation.

The Road to the Song: Teases, Billboards, and Instant Connection

Last weekend, billboards featuring the initials “TS” stylized exactly like the Toy Story logo appeared in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City, and London. The double meaning was intentional: “TS” works for both the beloved franchise and the musician.

On Monday, Swift confirmed the song was coming, writing on Instagram: “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

She also announced that preorders for three CD single versions of the track were available on her site. They sold out almost immediately: one features the song as it appears in the film, another is an acoustic version, and the last is a piano-only rendition.

Director Andrew Stanton Calls It ‘Kismet’

“Toy Story 5” director and writer Andrew Stanton (who also helmed Finding Nemo and WALL-E) praised Swift’s contribution in a press statement. “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable,” Stanton said. “The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story. So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

Oscar Buzz? Let’s Look at the Rules

Some fans online have already begun speculating: could “I Knew It, I Knew You” be an Oscar contender in the Best Original Song category?

Possibly provided it follows all relevant Academy rules. For the 2027 Oscars, a feature film (and its song submissions) must have a qualifying theatrical release between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year. Toy Story 5 opens worldwide on June 19, so that box is checked.

Timing and placement within the film also matter. Under a new rule introduced this year, if a song plays over the end credits, it must also overlap with the final 15 seconds of the film before the credits actually begin. If “I Knew It, I Knew You” is woven into a key emotional moment perhaps featuring Jessie its chances will only improve.

An EGOT in Sight?

If Swift’s song is submitted and if she were to win she’d inch closer to EGOT status. She already has 14 Grammys and an Emmy (for her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special). An Oscar would leave her one award shy of the coveted EGOT: a Tony. Given her recent forays into storytelling and visual albums, Broadway may not be far behind.

For now, Swift seems content to return to her roots even if those roots now orbit the world of Pixar. And for fans who’ve been with her since the beginning, hearing her harmonize with a banjo over a story of friendship and belonging? That’s a reunion worth waiting for.

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