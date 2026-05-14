Malaysia slams Norway’s Revocation of Naval Missile Export License, Warns of Broader Fallout

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday issued a sharp condemnation of Norway’s decision to revoke an export license for a naval missile system, warning that the move could erode trust in European defense suppliers and undermine regional security.

The dispute centers on Norway’s last‑minute blocking of the delivery of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its launcher components, which were intended for Malaysia’s new class of littoral combat ships (LCS). The NSM, a stealth, sea‑skimming anti‑ship missile manufactured by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, was a cornerstone of Malaysia’s naval modernization program.

Anwar said he raised Malaysia’s “vehement objection” during a telephone call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In a subsequent statement, the Malaysian leader emphasized that his country had faithfully honored every contractual obligation since the agreement was signed in 2018.

“Malaysia has honoured every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation,” Anwar said. “Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith.”

Nearly 95% Paid Before Block

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told local media that the government had already paid close to 95% of the contract value when Oslo blocked the delivery in March. The sudden halt has left the Royal Malaysian Navy without a critical component for its LCS program, which has already faced years of delays and cost overruns.

“Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner,” Anwar said. “If European defence suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window.”

Manufacturer Defers to Authorities

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, the missile manufacturer, declined to comment on the merits of the decision. According to Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, the company stated that all export licensing decisions are handled entirely by Norwegian authorities. The Norwegian government has not yet issued any public explanation for the revocation or responded to Anwar’s remarks.

Possible Reasons for the Revocation

While Oslo remains silent, defense analysts point to several possible factors behind the export ban. Norway operates one of Europe’s stricter arms export control regimes, governed by the 2018 EU Common Position on arms exports, which forbids sales if there is a clear risk that the equipment could be used for internal repression or serious violations of international humanitarian law. Some observers speculate that Norway may have reassessed Malaysia’s human rights record or regional stability concerns, though no official link has been made.

Others suggest geopolitical pressure: The NSM is also used by NATO allies, and Norway has recently tightened technology transfer policies amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea, where Malaysia has overlapping claims. A third possibility is that the Norwegian authorities identified a breach of end‑use assurances, though Malaysia has consistently denied any such violation.

Regional and Strategic Implications

Anwar warned that the cancellation goes beyond a single contract. “Norway’s move will hurt Malaysia’s operational readiness and undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance,” he said, without elaborating.

The NSM was meant to give Malaysia’s littoral combat ships a potent, long‑range anti‑surface capability, helping to patrol vital sea lanes in the South China Sea and Strait of Malacca. Without it, the LCS fleet already behind schedule will enter service with a critical capability gap.

Legal Action and Compensation Considered

Malaysian Defence Minister Khaled confirmed that the government is now examining legal options and possible compensation claims. “We have paid nearly the full value in good faith. The abrupt revocation leaves us with sunk costs and a void in our defense posture,” he said.

Legal experts note that while export licenses are by nature a sovereign discretion, long‑standing contracts with advance payments could give Malaysia grounds to seek damages in international arbitration. However, any legal battle would likely take years.

Wider Lessons for European Defense Exports

Anwar’s criticism has resonated beyond Malaysia. Several Southeast Asian nations, which have increasingly diversified their arms procurement away from traditional Western suppliers toward South Korea, Turkey, and China, may see the episode as further evidence of Western unreliability. If European firms are seen as subject to unpredictable political vetoes, their competitiveness in the region could sharply decline.

“European defence suppliers must understand that trust is the currency of strategic partnerships,” Anwar said. “Once broken, it is not easily restored.”

— With reporting from Bernama and local media sources.

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