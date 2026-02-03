They Left With Nothing: Displacement and Fear in Pashtun Heartlands Tirah Valley

Tirah Valley, Occupied Pakhtunkhwa, As winter grips the rugged mountains of northwestern Pakistan, thousands of Pashtun families from the remote Tirah Valley have fled their homes, joining a long line of civilians displaced by decades of conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Local residents and rights groups say the latest exodus was driven by mounting security pressures and the fear of renewed military operations a familiar story in a region where civilians have repeatedly paid the highest price of Pakistan’s war on militancy.

Tirah, part of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), lies along the Afghan border in Khyber district. Once known for its relative isolation, the valley has increasingly become a flashpoint amid growing tensions between armed groups and the Pakistani state.

Families Forced to Flee

Residents describe leaving their villages with little notice, carrying only what they could manage on foot. Many walked for hours through mountainous terrain to reach safer areas such as Bara and Peshawar. Displaced families report shortages of shelter, food, and healthcare, while local volunteers say children and elderly people have fallen ill during the journey.

Although authorities deny launching a formal military operation, warnings broadcast from mosques and local security directives urging residents to evacuate have triggered widespread fear. Human rights advocates argue that such conditions amount to de facto forced displacement, even in the absence of official eviction orders.

Under international law, civilians must not be displaced unless absolutely necessary for their safety, and even then must be provided protection, assistance, and the right to return — standards rights groups say are often unmet in Pakistan’s northwest.

Children Among the Victims

Local journalists and civil society organisations report that children have been killed or injured in recent months due to shelling, stray fire, and unexploded ordnance in Tirah and nearby districts. Others have reportedly died after displacement, as families struggled to access medical care in makeshift shelters.

Human Rights Watch has warned that Pakistan’s counter-insurgency campaigns have had “devastating consequences for children”, disrupting education, healthcare, and family life across conflict-affected regions. Schools in parts of Tirah remain closed, adding to long-term concerns about a lost generation.

A Familiar Pattern Across Pashtun Regions

The crisis in Tirah echoes earlier episodes across Pashtun-majority areas:

In Swat , military operations against armed groups between 2007 and 2009 displaced nearly two million people, in what the UN described as one of the largest internal displacements in recent history.

, military operations against armed groups between 2007 and 2009 displaced nearly two million people, in what the UN described as one of the largest internal displacements in recent history. In North and South Waziristan , successive offensives forced hundreds of thousands from their homes, many of whom spent years in displacement.

, successive offensives forced hundreds of thousands from their homes, many of whom spent years in displacement. In Bajaur, renewed security operations in recent years have again pushed civilians to flee.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented arbitrary detentions, destruction of property, and lack of accountability during and after these operations, raising concerns that civilians have been treated as collateral rather than protected persons.

Allegations of Abuses and Impunity

Pashtun activists and independent media outlets, including Dawat Media, accuse security forces of using excessive force and collective punishment tactics, allegations the military routinely rejects. However, rights organisations stress that credible investigations into civilian harm are rare, and compensation for destroyed homes remains inconsistent.

In neighbouring Balochistan, where Pashtuns also reside alongside Baloch communities, Amnesty International has documented enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings attributed to state security agencies — abuses that have deepened mistrust between local populations and the state.

Life in Limbo

For displaced families, uncertainty dominates daily life. Many fear returning to villages that may have been damaged or declared off-limits for security reasons. Livelihoods tied to agriculture and cross-border trade have collapsed, pushing families deeper into poverty.

“The displacement doesn’t end when the fighting stops,” said one aid worker in Peshawar. “People return to ruins, if they are allowed to return at all.”

Calls for Accountability

Human rights groups argue that Pakistan’s approach to security in its border regions has prioritised military objectives over civilian protection. They urge the government to ensure transparency, allow independent monitoring, and guarantee safe, voluntary, and dignified return for displaced communities.

Without meaningful accountability, analysts warn, the cycle of violence and displacement will persist — eroding trust and perpetuating instability in regions already scarred by conflict.

For the people of Tirah, the immediate concern is survival. For Pakistan, the question remains whether security can be achieved without continuing to uproot the very citizens it claims to protect.

