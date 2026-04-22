Rights Group Urges Pakistan to Halt Afghan Refugee Deportations Amid Abuse Claims

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that Pakistan has sharply intensified the deportation of Afghan refugees, citing widespread abuse, arbitrary arrests, and serious risks faced by returnees amid rising cross-border tensions.

In a new report released this week, HRW detailed a significant escalation in Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan nationals, accompanied by arbitrary detentions and forced returns. The organization said the crackdown has intensified following recent border hostilities with Taliban authorities, leaving vulnerable refugees including children facing growing barriers to healthcare, education, and basic services.

According to the report, Pakistani police have detained even Afghans holding valid visas, often during routine activities such as shopping, attending school, or seeking daily work. HRW also documented allegations of money and mobile phones being confiscated, as well as demands for bribes in exchange for release.

Fereshta Abbasi, an HRW researcher, urged Pakistani authorities to take immediate action against abusive policing practices and to halt forced returns, warning that fear is spreading rapidly through Afghan refugee communities. “Pakistan must stop these deportations and hold accountable those who exploit their authority to harass and extort refugees,” she said.

Key findings from the report include:

Over 146,000 Afghans have been expelled from Pakistan in 2026 alone.

The renewal of residency documents, including Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, has been largely suspended since 2023, leaving many without legal status.

Deportations have accelerated amid rising friction between Pakistan and Taliban authorities, including cross-border shelling and security incidents along the frontier.

Islamabad has accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks a claim denied by Taliban officials.

These tensions have contributed to stricter enforcement measures against Afghan nationals inside Pakistan, with authorities linking migration control to broader national security concerns.

Human rights groups warn that many deported Afghans including journalists, activists, and former government or military officials face serious threats upon return due to their past work or public criticism of Taliban rule. Data cited from Reporters Without Borders shows that at least nine Afghan journalists have been forcibly returned from Pakistan since the start of 2026, some despite holding valid visas.

HRW emphasized that such forced returns may violate Pakistan’s obligations under international law, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending individuals back to places where they face a real risk of persecution, torture, or serious harm.

The group called on Pakistan to immediately halt deportations and urged other nations particularly those with influence in the region to raise concerns with Islamabad. At the same time, HRW called for continued international scrutiny of human rights conditions under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, noting that any safe return for refugees remains impossible under the current repressive environment.

The organization has also appealed to the United Nations and donor governments to increase protection monitoring at border crossings and to provide legal aid for Afghans facing deportation, warning that without urgent action, thousands more could be sent back to danger in the coming months.

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