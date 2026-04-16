History of flotilla campaigns to end Israel’s siege of Gaza The ‘Global Resilience Flotilla’ sets sail from Barcelona, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid amid waning global attention on Gaza. Source: aljazeera.com

International activists are preparing on Sunday to set sail from northeastern Spain to the Gaza Strip in a massive 70-boat flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s devastating naval blockade and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid. Dubbed the “Global Resilience Flotilla,” the initiative is the second of its kind in less than a year. It boasts a significant increase in participation, with about 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries taking part in the effort.

The vessels, departing from the port of Barcelona, are loaded with food, medicine, school bags, and stationery for Palestinian children. Organisers say the mission is being carried out in coordination with Palestinian civil society organisations, maritime security experts, and prominent international NGOs, including Greenpeace and Open Arms—a charity known for its Mediterranean rescue operations. The flotilla has also received increased backing from the Barcelona municipality.

Pablo Castilla, a spokesperson for the flotilla, told reporters in Barcelona that the primary goal is to “condemn international complicity in the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza, demand accountability, and open a humanitarian corridor by sea and land”.

Castilla noted a declining international focus on Gaza due to the ongoing United States-Israel war on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon. He warned that Israel is exploiting this geopolitical shift to tighten its siege, restrict aid, expand settlements, and accelerate the occupation of Palestinian territory.

The Gaza Strip, under an Israeli blockade since 2007, has faced an unprecedented humanitarian and health crisis since Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians.

The prolonged assault has also devastated infrastructure, including hospitals, and left approximately 1.5 million of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents displaced and homeless, amid severe restrictions on fuel and medical supplies.

The flotilla’s departure comes just months after the Israeli military intercepted the first Global Resilience Flotilla in early October 2025. That mission, which departed Barcelona in September 2025 with 42 boats and 462 activists, was attacked in international waters, with hundreds arrested and later deported.

Flotillas trying to break Israel’s siege of Gaza

Since 2010, all flotillas attempting to break the Gaza blockade have been intercepted or attacked by Israel in international waters.

In 2008, two boats from the Free Gaza Movement successfully reached Gaza, marking the first breach of Israel’s naval blockade. The movement, founded in 2006 by activists during Israel’s war on Lebanon, went on to launch 31 boats between 2008 and 2016, five of which reached Gaza despite heavy Israeli restrictions.

2010 – Gaza Freedom Flotilla

In 2010, Israeli commandos raided the aid ship the Mavi Marmara in international waters. The assault killed 10 activists and injured dozens, leading to global outrage. The ship was carrying humanitarian aid and more than 600 passengers.

The Mavi Marmara was owned and run by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH, a Turkish NGO. The incident severely strained Israel-Turkiye relations, and drew widespread condemnation for violating international law.

In 2013, Israel apologised for “operational mistakes” in the raid. A compensation deal is still being negotiated between the two countries. Israeli soldiers and officials who took part in the attack are being tried in absentia in Turkiye for war crimes.

2011 – Freedom Flotilla II

Freedom Flotilla II was launched in 2011 as a follow-up to the 2010 mission. Organised by a coalition of international activists and NGOs, it aimed to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. The flotilla involved more than 300 participants from around the world and was set to sail on 10 vessels.

However, intense diplomatic pressure from Israel, coupled with reported sabotage of ships and restrictions by host countries, prevented most boats from departing.

Only the Dignite-Al Karama came close to reaching Gaza. The 17-passenger French vessel initially declared an Egyptian port as its destination upon leaving Greek waters, but activists later announced they were heading for Gaza. Israeli naval commandos intercepted the boat and towed it to Ashdod in Israel. The activists were detained for questioning and later deported.

2015 – Freedom Flotilla III

Freedom Flotilla III was launched in 2015 as the third major attempt by international activists to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition or FFC, the mission included several vessels, with the Swedish-flagged Marianne of Gothenburg leading the effort.

On June 29, 2015, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Marianne about 100 nautical miles (185km) off the Gaza coast, in international waters. Commandos boarded the ship and diverted it to Ashdod. The activists on board were detained and later deported, with some crew members released after six days.

2018 – Just Future for Palestine

The Just Future for Palestine Flotilla – also known as the 2018 Gaza Freedom Flotilla – was part of a continued effort by the FFC to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. The campaign included two main vessels, Al Awda (The Return) and Freedom, along with two support yachts, Mairead and Falestine.

On July 29 and August 3, 2018, both Al Awda and Freedom were intercepted and seized by the Israeli navy in international waters. All on board were arrested, with some reporting being assaulted by Israeli forces.

Most participants were held in detention before being deported to their respective countries.

2025 – Break the Siege ‘Conscience’

While preparing to sail to Gaza on May 2, 2025, the Conscience was struck twice by armed drones, just 14 nautical miles (26km) off the coast of Malta. The attack triggered a fire and caused a significant breach in the hull, forcing the 30 Turkish and Azeri activists on board into a desperate effort to bail out water and keep the ship afloat.

Four people sustained minor injuries in the assault, including burns and lacerations.

Nineteen years of Israeli blockade

The Gaza Strip has a population of about 2.3 million living in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Since 2007, Israel has maintained strict control over Gaza’s airspace and territorial waters and restricted the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza.

Even before the war, Gaza had no functional airports after Israel bombed and demolished the Yasser Arafat International Airport in 2001, only three years after it opened.

Gaza is again the scene of widespread destruction and human suffering, and remains the place often described as “the world’s largest open-air prison”.

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