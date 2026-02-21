Iran Announces Rescue of 700 Afghan Migrants from Hypothermia at Border

Iranian border guards have rescued approximately 700 Afghan nationals who were stranded in severe winter weather while attempting to enter the country illegally, authorities reported on Saturday.

The operation took place along the Taybad frontier in the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan, a region frequently used for irregular crossings. Brigadier General Majid Shoja, commander of the border forces in the province, stated that the group was exposed to a sudden onset of heavy rainfall and plummeting temperatures, leading to widespread hypothermia.

“These individuals were in a critical condition and faced a serious risk of death,” Gen. Shoja said, according to local media reports. He confirmed that border patrol units deployed emergency medical teams and utilized all available resources to treat those affected at the scene.

The rescue highlights the perilous journeys often undertaken by migrants seeking work or safety in Iran, which hosts millions of Afghans. While the rescued individuals received immediate medical attention, General Shoja emphasized that their method of entry was illegal. He issued a stern warning to Afghan citizens, urging them to utilize official border crossings if they must travel to Iran, and reiterated that unauthorized entry attempts would be met with legal consequences.

