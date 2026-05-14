Over 5,000 Afghan Migrants Return to Afghanistan Amid Growing Humanitarian Pressure

More than 5,229 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan over the past 24 hours, according to Taliban-controlled media reports released on Thursday, May 14. The returnees include more than 975 families who crossed back into the country through major border points, including Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, and Pul-e-Abresham.

According to the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency, authorities registered the returnees and provided limited transportation and initial assistance. This follows the return of nearly 800 Afghan families just two days earlier, reflecting a continued surge in cross-border returns as both Pakistan and Iran intensify deportation and repatriation measures.

The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan’s fragile economy is struggling to absorb the growing number of returnees. UN assessments show that only 11 percent of returning migrants currently have stable employment, leaving the vast majority without sustainable livelihoods or access to adequate housing and services.

UN agencies estimate that approximately 2.8 million Afghan migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan since the start of 2026, adding to the 5.4 million total returnees recorded since late 2023. The unprecedented scale of returns has pushed Afghanistan’s humanitarian systems to the brink, especially as many families arrive without savings, legal documentation, or shelter.

The United Nations Development Programme reports that following the return of nearly three million Afghans last year, the country’s population has grown by nearly 10 percent. This rapid increase has intensified pressure on already overstretched infrastructure, public services, and local labor markets across multiple provinces.

Fresh international developments have also placed Afghanistan’s migration crisis under renewed scrutiny. On Tuesday, the European Commission announced plans to invite Taliban officials to Brussels for migration-related talks, including discussions on deportation arrangements for Afghan nationals in Europe. Human rights organizations have strongly criticized the move, warning that forced returns to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could expose returnees to severe risks and deepen the country’s humanitarian emergency.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over border security and militant attacks have further complicated conditions for Afghan migrants. Islamabad has recently intensified pressure on undocumented Afghans while accusing Kabul-based militants of cross-border violence, claims denied by Taliban authorities. Analysts warn these tensions could trigger even larger waves of forced returns in the coming weeks.

Humanitarian organizations continue to call for urgent international funding and coordinated reintegration support, warning that without immediate assistance, the mass return of Afghan migrants could worsen poverty, displacement, and instability across the country.

Donate Here