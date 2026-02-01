LONDON — In a compelling display of skill and resilience, Afghan professional boxer Qais Khademi secured a significant points-decision victory against Mexico’s seasoned fighter, Margarito Perez, in a closely contested professional bout this weekend. The match, which went the full scheduled distance, showcased high-level competition that kept the outcome insuspense until the final bell.

Judges’ scorecards ultimately favored Khademi, the UK-based Afghan athlete, adding another win to his growing professional record. Khademi’s career now stands at 14 victories, 3 losses, and 2 draws across 19 professional fights, solidifying his position as a consistent and rising contender in his weight class.

The bout was a tactical affair, with both fighters trading blows and momentum shifting throughout the rounds. Khademi’s precision, conditioning, and strategic ringcraft were on full display, earning him the nod in a fight that could have swung either way. His performance has drawn renewed attention from boxing analysts and fans, highlighting his rigorous training regimen and preparation.

Beyond the Ring: Symbolism of a Victory

Khademi’s success carries profound symbolic weight that transcends his personal achievement. As an Afghan athlete living and training in exile, he represents a nation whose domestic sports infrastructure has been largely dismantled. The Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 effectively ended organized professional sports within Afghanistan, particularly for athletes in fields like boxing.

For Khademi and many other Afghan sportspeople abroad, every fight is now a dual mission: to advance their careers and to uphold the flag of Afghanistan on the global stage. They compete bearing the knowledge that their homeland currently offers no arenas for such pursuits, no professional coaching pathways, and increasingly limited opportunities for aspiring athletes—especially women, who have been completely barred from participation.

“Every time I step into the ring, I carry the hopes of my people,” Khademi stated in a post-fight interview last year. “It is a heavy responsibility, but also a great honor. I fight to show the world the strength and spirit of Afghanistan.”

A Growing Legacy in the Diaspora

Khademi is part of a determined diaspora of Afghan athletes who, from bases in Europe, North America, and elsewhere, continue to excel internationally. Their victories are poignant reminders of Afghanistan’s potential and resilience. Through consistent performances, they not only raise their nation’s profile in global sports but also inspire a generation of young Afghans, both inside and outside the country, to pursue their dreams against daunting odds.

This latest victory against a tough Mexican opponent underscores Khademi’s dedication to honing his craft far from home. It reinforces his reputation as a tenacious competitor capable of overcoming adversity—a quality that resonates deeply with the Afghan experience today.

As Khademi looks ahead to future fights, his journey remains a powerful narrative of personal triumph and national representation. Each win adds not just to his personal record, but to a collective story of perseverance, ensuring Afghanistan retains a visible and dignified presence in the world of international boxing.

