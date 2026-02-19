Afghanistan End T20 World Cup Campaign with Convincing Win Over Canada, Marking End of Trott Era

Afghanistan signed off from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a resounding 82-run victory over Canada in their final Group D encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the win provided a fittingly dominant conclusion to their campaign, it also served as a poignant farewell to head coach Jonathan Trott, who stepped down after the tournament.

Sent into bat, Afghanistan’s innings was powered by a batting masterclass from opener Ibrahim Zadran. The 24-year-old played a near-flawless knock, remaining unbeaten on 95 runs off just 54 balls. His innings, which narrowly missed a well-deserved century, was a blend of classical stroke play and modern power-hitting, featuring nine boundaries and five towering sixes. Zadran found able support from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38 off 22) and a late flourish from Mohammad Nabi (22 off 9), propelling Afghanistan to a formidable total of 200 for 4 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Canadian batting line-up crumbled under the pressure of the steep run-rate and the quality of the Afghan spin attack. The chase never gained momentum as they were eventually bowled out for just 118 runs. Spinner Rashid Khan was the chief destroyer, weaving his usual magic to claim 3 for 19, while pace duo Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece to ensure there was no escape for the Canadian lower order.

The victory, their second of the group stage following a five-win over the UAE, provided a much-needed morale boost. However, it was ultimately a case of too little, too late. Afghanistan’s campaign was derailed by agonizingly narrow defeats in their most critical fixtures. A tight loss to New Zealand and a historic double Super Over thriller against South Africa meant that despite being competitive in every match, they finished outside the top two qualification spots in a fiercely competitive group.

For the passionate Afghan fans in the stadium and watching back home, the win over Canada was a moment to celebrate their team’s undeniable fighting spirit. But the victory was also bittersweet, as it brought the curtain down on a significant chapter in the team’s history. The match marked the final game in charge for head coach Jonathan Trott. The former England Test batter, who confirmed his departure post-match, leaves behind a legacy of solidifying Afghanistan’s reputation as a formidable force on the world stage. Under his guidance, the team secured several historic victories and navigated high-profile global tournaments with increasing confidence and structure.

While Afghanistan’s journey in this T20 World Cup ends earlier than they had hoped, the campaign offered glimpses of a bright future. From the emergence of young talent to the memorable individual performances like Zadran’s, the team has laid down markers for sustained growth. As they look ahead, the foundations built during the Trott era will be crucial as they continue their quest for greater glory in international cricket.

