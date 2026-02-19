At Inaugural ‘Board of Peace’ Meeting, Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ Amid Ongoing Violence

United States President Donald Trump convened the inaugural session of his newly formed “Board of Peace” on Thursday, announcing billions of dollars in pledged funding for Gaza’s reconstruction and outlining plans for an international stabilization force. The announcements, however, were undercut by the reality of continued Israeli military operations across the territory.

Speaking before representatives from 47 countries, Trump declared that the war in Gaza was “over,” despite ongoing Israeli air strikes and ground raids. His remarks came amid mounting international scrutiny, including a recent United Nations report raising concerns about possible ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. While Israeli forces have maintained operations in Gaza, military raids and settler expansion in the West Bank have simultaneously intensified.

Reconstruction Fund and International Force

At the meeting, Trump stated that participating nations had pledged an initial $7 billion toward rebuilding Gaza. He also announced that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the broader Board of Peace initiative.

According to Trump, contributing countries include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait. In addition, he said FIFA would provide $75 million for football-related projects in Gaza, while the United Nations would allocate $2 billion in humanitarian assistance.

A key pillar of the plan is the creation of a 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force designed to maintain security in Gaza once deployed. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, announced that his country would contribute up to 8,000 troops to the mission “to make this peace work.”

Under the proposal, the force would initially operate in Israeli-controlled areas, beginning in Rafah. Led by a U.S. general with an Indonesian deputy, the mission would also oversee the training of a new Palestinian police force, with a goal of preparing 12,000 officers. Officials said around 2,000 Palestinians have already applied to join the transitional force.

Hamas Disarmament: A Central and Contentious Issue

A major unresolved hurdle is the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces—conditions widely seen as prerequisites for any lasting reconstruction effort.

Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying Hamas had indicated it would disarm but added that the situation remains uncertain. “We’ll have to find out,” he said, while emphasizing he hoped force would not be required.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a firmer tone, stating that Hamas would be disarmed “one way or the other.” He warned that the group would soon face a choice between voluntary disarmament and being disarmed by force.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said any international force must ensure Israel adheres to the ceasefire and halts further aggression. While he suggested disarmament could be discussed, he stopped short of making a firm commitment.

Hamas has signaled a willingness to transfer administrative control to a U.S.-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats led by Ali Shaath. However, the group claims Israel has not permitted such a committee to operate inside Gaza. Israel has not publicly responded to that assertion.

Political Controversy and International Tensions

Trump’s Board of Peace has drawn criticism for its composition. The board includes Israel but no Palestinian representatives. Moreover, Trump’s decision to offer seats to Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin—both wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes—has provoked sharp backlash from human rights advocates.

Norway was mentioned by Trump as a future host for a Board of Peace event, but Norwegian officials later clarified that the country was not joining the initiative.

Trump has also suggested that the board’s mandate could expand beyond Gaza to address other global conflicts. Critics argue that such ambitions risk sidelining the United Nations as the primary forum for international diplomacy. Attempting to ease those concerns, Trump said, “We’re going to strengthen the United Nations,” even though the U.S. remains behind on some of its financial contributions to the body.

Regional Escalation and Iran Warning

The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Iran. Trump has warned that military action remains possible if Tehran refuses to abandon its nuclear program, and the United States has undertaken a significant military buildup in the region.

He said he expects clarity within 10 days on whether a diplomatic agreement with Iran is achievable. “We have to have a meaningful deal,” he stated.

Casualties and Human Cost

According to figures cited at the meeting, at least 72,069 Palestinians have been killed and 171,728 wounded since October 2023. On October 7, 2023, an estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel, and about 250 were taken captive.

Despite Trump’s declaration that the war is over, the continued violence, unresolved political disputes, and uncertainty over Hamas’s disarmament underscore how fragile the situation remains. As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned during the session: “There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that.”

