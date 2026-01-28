In a remarkable story of talent and resilience, Scotland has named 19-year-old Afghanistan-born fast bowler Zainullah Ihsan in its 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The selection marks Ihsan’s first senior international call-up, capping a rapid rise through the Scottish cricket system.

A Journey from Tape-Ball to the World Stage

Ihsan’s path to the World Cup squad is extraordinary. Born in Afghanistan, he arrived in the United Kingdom as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking minor. Having only played informal tape-ball cricket in his youth, he was granted refugee status in 2022 and soon began his formal cricketing journey at the GHK Cricket Club in Glasgow. His raw pace and skill quickly caught the attention of selectors, making him eligible to represent Scotland last year. Following impressive performances for Scotland A, he has now earned a spot in the senior World Cup squad, where he could make his full international debut.

Squad Composition and Leadership

The squad, led by captain Richie Berrington, features 11 players who participated in the 2024 T20 World Cup. It is bolstered by the inclusion of promising batter Finlay McCreath, spinner Oliver Davidson, and former New Zealand international Tom Bruce, who qualifies via residency. Scotland’s Head of Performance, Steve Snell, described the selection as “well balanced,” specifically praising Ihsan’s “genuine pace and a developing range of skills,” noting that the young bowler had “consistently impressed” and “fully merits his selection.”

Scotland’s Route to the Tournament

Scotland’s qualification for the tournament was itself dramatic. After disappointing losses to Jersey and Italy in the European qualifier, their initial campaign ended. However, a late withdrawal by Bangladesh from the World Cup created an opening. As the highest-ranked team (14th globally) not already qualified, Scotland was invited to replace Bangladesh and will now compete in Group C.

Clarification: Distinguishing Two Cricketers Named Zainullah Ihsan

It is important to distinguish between two different cricketers sharing the name Zainullah Ihsan:

Zainullah Ihsan (Afghanistan): This is the established Afghan domestic and franchise batsman, as previously profiled. A right-handed top-order aggressor, he has played in the Shpageeza Cricket League and was signed by Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2023. He remains a promising talent within Afghanistan’s deep player pool. Zainullah Ihsan (Scotland): This is the Afghanistan-born, Scottish national fast bowler now selected for Scotland’s World Cup squad. His story is one of relocation and seeking asylum, leading to a rapid ascent as a pace bowler in a new country. His T20 career statistics are not yet widely recorded on major databases, as his professional journey is just beginning on the international stage.

Conclusion

The selection of Zainullah Ihsan adds a powerful narrative to Scotland’s World Cup campaign, embodying both the global nature of modern cricket and the sport’s capacity to provide opportunity and integration. His journey from an asylum-seeking teenager to a World Cup squad member is a testament to his personal determination and Scotland’s developmental pathways. Meanwhile, his namesake in Afghanistan continues to pursue his own dreams, highlighting the breadth of talent emerging from Afghan cricket. All eyes will now be on the Scottish version of Zainullah Ihsan as he prepares to potentially debut on the world’s biggest T20 stage.

