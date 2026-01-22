UN Security Council Unanimously Condemns “Heinous” Kabul Restaurant Attack, Reaffirms Global Terror Threat

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council issued a forceful condemnation on Wednesday of a devastating terrorist attack on a restaurant in Kabul, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including foreign nationals, and wounded several others.

In a press statement endorsed by all 15 members, the Council labeled Monday’s assault a “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.” The explosion struck a popular Chinese restaurant in the capital’s central Shahr-e-Naw commercial district shortly after 3 p.m. local time on January 19.

The Attack and Claim of Responsibility

According to Afghan authorities, the blast was caused by an explosive device. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed that investigations into the precise mechanism and execution of the attack are ongoing. The terrorist group ISIL-Khorasan Province (ISIL-K), an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State, publicly claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The attack resulted in the deaths of six Afghan citizens and one Chinese national. A number of other patrons and staff, including at least one child, were injured and remain in hospital.

Council’s Response and Condolences

The Security Council expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments and peoples of Afghanistan and the People’s Republic of China. The members wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

“These abhorrent acts of terrorism targeting civilians must end,” the statement read, underscoring the profound impact on the victims’ families and the broader community.

Reaffirmation of Counter-Terrorism Principles

Reiterating a fundamental principle of its charter, the Council declared that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, both in Afghanistan and globally.”

The statement included several key demands:

Accountability: It stressed the imperative need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts accountable and to bring them to justice.

International Cooperation: All states were urged to cooperate actively with the Afghan authorities and with each other, in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to combat terrorism.

The Sanctity of International Law: The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, “regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.” They further emphasized that counter-terrorism efforts must uphold the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, international refugee law, and human rights law.

Context and Broader Implications

The attack highlights the persistent and complex security challenges facing Afghanistan under Taliban rule, particularly the ongoing threat from rival extremist factions like ISIL-K. It also underscores the international dimension of the Afghan crisis, involving the safety of foreign nationals and diplomatic personnel. The targeted restaurant was known to be frequented by international aid workers and diplomats.

The unanimous condemnation from the Security Council reflects the global concern over the stability of Afghanistan and the transnational nature of the terrorist threat emanating from its territory. The statement serves as a reminder of the international community’s continued, albeit contested, engagement with the situation on the ground.

Donate Here