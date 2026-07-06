Norway stun Brazil 2-1 as Haaland double fires Vikings into World Cup quarterfinals

Erling Haaland struck twice in the final 11 minutes to send Norway into their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal with a sensational 2-1 victory over Brazil, condemning the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990.

Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland produced a heroic display at New York New Jersey Stadium, saving a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimarães before Haaland’s late brace stunned the South American giants. Neymar pulled one back from the spot deep into stoppage time, but it proved too little, too late.

Haaland’s double moved him level with Lionel Messi on seven goals for the tournament, as Norway booked a July 11 quarterfinal showdown in Miami against England, who edged past co-hosts Mexico 3-2 earlier in the day.

For Brazil who hired Carlo Ancelotti to end a 24-year World Cup drought it marked the sixth straight tournament in which they have been eliminated by European opposition. The last time they failed to reach at least the last eight came 36 years ago, when archrivals Argentina knocked them out in the round of 16.

Nyland the hero as Brazil’s penalty woes continue

Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paquetá in Brazil’s only lineup change, while Norway welcomed back defender Julian Ryerson from a thigh injury. Patrick Berg thought he’d given Norway a third-minute lead, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Brazil won a penalty when Kristoffer Ajer clattered into Matheus Cunha in the box. Referee Ismail Elfath initially waved play on, but VAR intervened and overturned the decision. Guimarães stepped up, but Nyland guessed correctly, diving low to his left to push away the tame effort.

Nyland continued his masterclass, getting a crucial touch to Martinelli’s low drive across goal to deny Guimarães a tap-in, then sticking out a leg to thwart Vinícius Júnior after Martin Ødegaard lost possession on the edge of his own box.

Haaland had been relatively quiet but created a glorious opening before half-time, bullying Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos before the ball broke for Ødegaard, whose effort was well saved by Alisson.

Endrick miss proves costly as Haaland delivers

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken introduced Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup at the break, but it was Brazil’s substitution that nearly changed the game instantly. Vinícius Júnior slipped Endrick through with a sublime outside-of-the-foot pass, only for the teenager to dink wide as Nyland rushed out.

Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil, clawing away Rayan’s fierce strike and denying Guimarães again though the offside flag was up. The arrival of Neymar in the 67th minute drew huge roars from the pro-Brazil crowd, but it was Norway who broke the deadlock.

Schjelderup whipped in a cross from the left, and Haaland soared above Gabriel to power a header into the corner in the 79th minute. As Brazil desperately pushed forward, an incredible fingertip save from a back-pedalling Nyland prevented Ajer from scoring an own goal.

Haaland then sealed the win in the 90th minute, hammering low into the corner from the edge of the box. Neymar converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time following an elbow on Casemiro and preceded by an unseemly spat with Nyland but it was merely a consolation.

“The most insane day in Norwegian history”

Haaland, who now has 62 goals in 54 international appearances at a remarkable rate of 1.15 per game, has emerged from the shadows of Messi, Mbappé and Ronaldo to write his own World Cup story.

“It is one of the most insane days in Norwegian history,” said the 25-year-old, often dubbed “the smiling assassin” for his cool demeanour and lethal finishing. “Scoring twice against Brazil is something I will treasure forever, but those goals don’t belong to me alone. They belong to every teammate who sacrificed everything, every coach who believed in us, every supporter who stood by us through the difficult years, and every child in Norway who now believes anything is possible.”

Despite being named man of the match, a humble Haaland deflected praise to his goalkeeper. “For me, he’s my man of the match, even though I scored the goals. He prevented so many goals that would have probably sent us back home. He’s the reason we’re playing the quarterfinal for the first time in our history much respect to him.”

Ancelotti: “Defenders hate playing against him”

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti offered a telling assessment of Haaland’s genius. “He doesn’t waste energy chasing every ball or wrestling defenders for 90 minutes. He studies them, he waits, he understands exactly when a defender loses concentration. Then, in one second, he’s gone. You can defend perfectly against him for 89 minutes, but football is decided by moments, and he is probably the best in the world at recognising those moments. That’s why defenders hate playing against him. You think you’ve controlled him all game, and suddenly, he’s celebrating another goal.”

What’s next for the Vikings?

Norway now face England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, with Haaland poised for another chance to shine on the biggest stage. For now, though, the moment belongs to him and his nation.

“Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves,” Haaland told his countrymen, celebrating with the now-famous Viking row boat motion on the pitch. “This is just an insane day. Like I said, it’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it. Embrace it and enjoy the moment.”

In true Haaland fashion and as memes rightly predicted the Norwegian star posted a cheeky locker-room photo with his jersey scrunched around his neck, racking up millions of likes within hours. “No matter what happens next,” he added, “nobody can ever take this feeling, these tears, or this piece of history away from us.”

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