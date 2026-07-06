World Bank: Overhauling Food Systems Could Unlock Food Security and Employment in Afghanistan

A new report from the World Bank argues that sweeping reforms to Afghanistan’s food and agricultural systems could serve as a double-edged solution: simultaneously alleviating chronic food insecurity and generating much-needed employment, while also bolstering the country’s fragile economic resilience against the compounding shocks of climate change and acute water scarcity.

The report, titled “Building Food Security, Creating Jobs,” positions Afghanistan within a broader regional crisis. It notes that the country is one of several across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia where environmental degradation, protracted conflict, and deep-seated economic vulnerabilities have converged to create a food emergency of alarming proportions. According to the Bank’s findings, the MENAAP region (comprising the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) is now a global epicenter of food stress. Currently, one in six people in this region lacks reliable access to sufficient nourishment, and a staggering 42 percent cannot afford a healthy, balanced diet a figure that underscores the deep inequality in food distribution and purchasing power.

Looking ahead, the demographic and climatic trajectory is sobering. The World Bank projects that regional food demand will surge by 67 percent by 2050, driven by population growth and shifting consumption patterns. Yet supply-side capacity is shrinking under the weight of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and over-extracted aquifers. In Afghanistan, where agriculture employs nearly half of the workforce and accounts for a significant share of GDP, these pressures are existential. The report explicitly warns that without intervention, climate-induced crop failures and livestock losses could accelerate rural-to-urban migration and deepen dependency on humanitarian aid.

Crucially, the World Bank reframes the challenge as an opportunity for systemic modernization. The report stresses that improving food security is not merely a matter of boosting crop yields it requires a holistic modernization of the entire “farm-to-fork” value chain. This entails:

Strengthening supply chains to connect surplus-producing regions with deficit areas.

Reducing post-harvest losses , which in Afghanistan can reach up to 30–40% for perishable goods due to poor infrastructure.

Upgrading storage and logistics , including cold-chain facilities and silos, to buffer against price volatility and seasonal shortages.

Scaling climate-smart agriculture, such as drought-resistant seeds, efficient micro-irrigation, and agroforestry practices that conserve soil and water.

The economic case is compelling. The agrifood sector already underpins tens of millions of livelihoods across the region not only in primary farming but also in transport, processing, packaging, wholesale, and food retail. For Afghanistan, the report suggests that targeted reforms in this sector could yield a “triple dividend”: poverty reduction, through higher farm incomes; improved nutrition, via more diverse and affordable local produce; and job creation, especially for the country’s young and rapidly growing population, as well as for rural communities that have been marginalized by decades of instability.

However, the report also cautions that reforms cannot succeed in a vacuum. They require parallel investments in rural infrastructure, access to finance for smallholder farmers, better extension services, and stronger institutional capacity to manage water resources cooperatively. Moreover, given Afghanistan’s current political and financial isolation, the Bank implicitly calls for renewed international engagement not just in humanitarian food aid, but in long-term developmental partnerships that empower local systems to become self-sustaining.

In conclusion, the World Bank’s analysis offers a rare note of pragmatic optimism: while Afghanistan’s food crisis is acute, it is not intractable. By reimagining its agricultural sector as a dynamic engine of growth rather than a relic of subsistence, the country could begin to turn its most pressing vulnerability into its most resilient asset provided that reforms are pursued with urgency, coherence, and inclusive local ownership.

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