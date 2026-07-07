Ronaldo’s bitter farewell to the World Cup; Spain sent Portugal home!

In one of the most sensitive and dramatic matches of the World Cup, the Spanish national football team managed to defeat their old rival Portugal 1-0 and advance to the next stage.

The match, which was followed with high excitement and stress until the last moments, ended with the victory of the Matadoras single group to make the dream of the championship of Portugal and its superstar come to pass.

The end of an era; Chris Ronaldo’s last World Cup

The biggest and most bitter margin of this match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic farewell to the World Cup showcase. Ronaldo, who had earlier announced that this would be his last World Cup, left the pitch in tears with the end-of-game whistle and Portugal’s elimination. With this defeat, the case of the presence of one of the unrepeatable legends of world football in the World Cups was closed forever.