Diplomatic Row Erupts as South Korean President Accuses Israel of ‘Inhumane Acts,’ Israel Retorts with ‘Disinformation’ and ‘Holocaust Trivialization’

Diplomatic Row Erupts as South Korean President Accuses Israel of ‘Inhumane Acts,’ Israel Retorts with ‘Disinformation’ and ‘Holocaust Trivialization’

SEOUL / JERUSALEM – A sharp diplomatic confrontation broke out between South Korea and Israel on Friday, after South Korean President Lee Jae-myung shared unverified footage of an Israeli military incident, prompting a rare and furious response from Jerusalem that accused Seoul of spreading disinformation and trivializing the Holocaust.

The dispute began when President Lee shared a graphic video on social media platform X, allegedly showing Israeli soldiers pushing a body from a rooftop. In his initial caption, Lee claimed the footage depicted soldiers who “tortured a Palestinian kid and threw him off a roof.”

While the South Korean leader admitted the footage required verification, he used the opportunity to draw historical parallels, stating that “wartime homicide is no different” from the suffering of Korean “comfort women” or the Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Israel’s Sharp Rebuke

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a scathing condemnation within hours. Officials dismissed the video as “blatant disinformation,” clarifying that the footage was not recent but dated back to a 2024 counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank. They insisted the incident had already been “investigated and addressed” and that no living child was involved.

The timing of the post, released just days before Holocaust Remembrance Day, drew particular ire.

“We are appalled that the South Korean president would trivialize the massacre of six million Jews by comparing a counter-terror operation to the Holocaust,” an Israeli ministry spokesperson said. “We call on President Lee to remove the video and cease the spread of falsehoods that fuel anti-Semitism.”

Israel also accused Lee of ignoring the context of Palestinian “terrorist attacks” against Israeli citizens and recent Iranian aggression.

Seoul’s Defense and Counterattack

Far from retracting his statement, President Lee doubled down in a follow-up post on Saturday. He accused the Israeli government of failing to “reflect on the global community’s criticism” regarding “inhumane and internationally unlawful actions” in Gaza and the West Bank.

In a later clarification, Lee noted he was aware the video showed a corpse rather than a living person being thrown. He called this distinction “a small mercy, if one can call it that,” while insisting that human dignity remains non-negotiable.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry, however, attempted to de-escalate the situation. A spokesperson in Seoul stated that President Lee’s remarks were intended as a “general stance on universal human rights” rather than a specific political attack on Israel.

Geopolitical Implications

The clash is unusual, as South Korea has traditionally maintained a balanced diplomatic posture in the Middle East, maintaining cordial relations with both Israel and Palestine.

Analysts suggest President Lee’s aggressive rhetoric may be driven by his background as a human rights lawyer and growing domestic pressure over energy security, as any major escalation in the Middle East threatens South Korea’s critical oil and gas supply chains.

As of press time, the disputed video remains live on President Lee’s social media account, and no formal apology has been issued by either party.

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