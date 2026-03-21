Iran Launches Missiles at Diego Garcia Base After UK Authorizes US Strikes

Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory — Iran has reportedly fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base on the island of Diego Garcia, marking a significant escalation in the widening Middle Eastern conflict. The attack came just hours after the UK granted the United States permission to conduct offensive strikes against Iranian targets from British bases, including this strategic outpost in the Indian Ocean.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, the launch was a direct response to what Tehran called “aggressive actions” by the US and UK. The Wall Street Journal, citing multiple US officials, reported that neither missile struck its intended target. One projectile was intercepted by a US warship, while the other suffered an in-flight failure.

The strike represents a bold tactical move by Tehran. Diego Garcia lies approximately 3,800 kilometers (2,360 miles) from the Iranian coast—a distance that underscores the advanced range of Iran’s ballistic missile program. Mehr described the operation as a “significant step … that shows that the range of Iran’s missiles is beyond what the enemy previously imagined.”

A Base at the Center of Geopolitical Tensions

Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago, hosts a critical airbase capable of accommodating long-range US bombers and refueling aircraft. The base has long been considered a strategic linchpin for US and UK military operations across the Middle East, South Asia, and the Indo-Pacific.

The facility has also been at the center of a protracted political dispute. The UK recently agreed to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while negotiating a 99-year lease to retain control of the Diego Garcia military base—a deal that remains controversial both internationally and domestically.

UK Authorizes Offensive Action

Tensions escalated sharply on Friday when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government authorized US forces to use UK bases, including Diego Garcia and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, to strike Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. Previously, such permissions were limited to defensive operations or strikes against threats to British allies in the Gulf states.

The decision marked a significant shift in the UK’s posture. It followed weeks of heightened naval tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has reportedly seized commercial vessels and deployed anti-ship missiles. US President Donald Trump praised the move but suggested the UK “should have acted a lot faster.” He has previously criticized NATO allies as “cowards” for what he characterized as insufficient support in securing the strategic waterway.

Iran’s Warning and Political Fallout in the UK

Iran responded with immediate fury. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, warning that Starmer was “putting British lives in danger” by allowing UK bases to be used for “aggression against Iran.”

“Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran,” Araghchi wrote. “Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

The missile launch was preceded by an earlier Iranian drone strike on RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which occurred after the UK’s initial expansion of US operational permissions. That attack caused no casualties but was widely seen as a warning.

At home, Starmer faces sharp political backlash. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the decision to authorize offensive strikes from UK bases the “mother of all U-turns,” accusing the government of mission creep without parliamentary oversight. The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have both demanded that any further authorization for US strikes from UK territory be subject to a vote in Parliament.

Civilian and Economic Concerns

Amid the growing military entanglement, the UK government is also grappling with domestic economic pressures. It is understood that Starmer will convene a COBRA emergency meeting next week to discuss measures aimed at shielding British households from rising living costs exacerbated by the conflict.

As of Saturday evening, the Pentagon and the UK Ministry of Defence had not officially confirmed the missile launch, though officials speaking anonymously to US media acknowledged the incident. No casualties have been reported at Diego Garcia.

The situation remains volatile, with analysts warning that the direct targeting of a sovereign British territory by Iranian missiles marks a dangerous new chapter in the region’s conflict—one that risks drawing British forces more directly into a widening war.

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