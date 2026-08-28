Norway’s King Harald V Dies at 89, Son Ascends to Throne Amidst Succession Challenges

OSLO, Norway (Dawatmedia24)— King Harald V of Norway, Europe’s oldest monarch who fled to the United States as a child during the Nazi occupation and reigned for 35 years as a unifying figure for the Scandinavian nation, has died. He was 89. His passing triggers a royal transition, with his son automatically becoming King Haakon VIII .

The palace announced that the king died peacefully at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6:35 a.m. local time on Friday, August 28, surrounded by family members . He had been hospitalized since August 17 with a rare blood condition, hemolytic anemia, which was complicated by a bacterial infection in his bloodstream . Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the nation was in mourning, expressing gratitude for “a long life in the service of Norway” .

A Life of Historical Significance

Harald’s life was intertwined with the defining events of the 20th century. Born in 1937 in Asker, near Oslo, he was the first Norwegian prince born in Norway since the 14th century . At the age of three, following the Nazi invasion of Norway during World War II, his mother fled with him and his sisters to the United States, while his father and grandfather led the exiled government in Britain . The family’s wartime resistance particularly his grandfather’s refusal to capitulate to German demands—cemented the monarchy’s popularity .

Harald was educated at public schools, the Norwegian military college, and Oxford University. He shared his father’s passion for sailing, representing Norway in multiple Olympics and winning a World Championship gold medal in 1987 .

The People’s King

Modernizing the monarchy was a hallmark of Harald’s reign. His most personal act of reform was his marriage to Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner. He defied his father’s objections and the expectations of European aristocracy for nine years to marry his school sweetheart in 1968. The marriage was later hailed as a popular triumph .

Though the monarch holds a largely symbolic role in Norway, Harald served as a moral compass for the nation. He delivered a powerful speech after the 2011 terrorist attacks by Anders Behring Breivik, affirming the nation’s resilience: “I remain convinced that the belief in freedom is stronger than fear” . In 2016, his impassioned speech in support of diversity and LGBTQ+ equality went viral, stating that Norwegians include “girls who love girls, boys who love boys, and girls and boys who love each other” .

A Tumultuous Transition

Harald ruled out abdication, saying the oath he took to Parliament “lasts for life” . However, the succession comes at a difficult moment for the royals.

The new King Haakon VIII and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, face intense public scrutiny. Recent disclosures revealed Mette-Marit had a friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, for which she has publicly apologized . Her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently appealing a four-year prison sentence for rape, a case that has deeply embarrassed the palace . Public support for the monarchy has reportedly declined in recent months .

King Harald is survived by his wife, Queen Sonja, his children Haakon and Märtha Louise, and his grandchildren. In accordance with Norwegian tradition, there will be no formal coronation ceremony for the new king, though a consecration at Nidaros Cathedral is expected .

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