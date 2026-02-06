Suicide Bomber Kills 31 in Shi’ite Mosque Attack on Pakistan’s Capital

ISLAMABAD – A suicide bomber detonated explosives at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers, killing at least 31 people and wounding nearly 170 others in a rare and devastating attack on Pakistan’s heavily guarded capital, authorities reported.

The blast struck the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah (mosque) in the Tarlai suburb, a semi-urban area on the outskirts of Islamabad. According to police officials who spoke anonymously, the attacker was intercepted at the mosque’s entrance gate but still managed to detonate his explosive vest.

Scene of Carnage

Images from the site revealed a horrific scene of bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted prayer hall floor, surrounded by shattered glass, debris, and panicked worshippers. Dozens of the wounded were laid out in the mosque’s gardens as survivors desperately called for help in the immediate aftermath.

Rising Casualties and Overwhelmed Hospitals

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Memon, confirmed the rising toll in a statement: “The death toll in the blast has risen. A total of 31 people have lost their lives. The number of wounded brought to hospitals has risen to 169.”

Hospitals were swiftly overwhelmed. Officials at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) reported receiving 11 bodies and 60 injured, noting their capacity for further admissions was “fully exhausted.” Due to the intense pressure on capital facilities, many injured were transferred to other hospitals in Islamabad and to the neighboring city of Rawalpindi. An emergency has been declared across the city’s medical centers.

Security Response and Condemnation

Pakistani police and army personnel have cordoned off the blast area, with security operations ongoing. The attack marks a significant breach of security in Islamabad, which is less frequently targeted than other regions despite a nationwide surge in militant violence over the past few years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, stating, “The entire nation stands united against the scourge of terrorism.” He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and vowed that those behind the bombing would be brought to justice. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted Pakistan’s Shi’ite minority, a community often victimized by sectarian violence.

Context of Rising Militancy

The bombing underscores a worrying resurgence of militant threats in Pakistan. While the capital has remained relatively insulated, the attack signals a potential shift in tactics and targets, raising urgent questions about security preparedness for soft targets, particularly places of worship. The incident is likely to intensify national debates on counter-terrorism strategy and sectarian protection measures.

