Trump Praises Iran’s Araghchi as ‘Smart Politician,’ Says U.S. in No Rush for Ceasefire or Talks

Washington : Former President Donald Trump has offered rare praise for Iran’s top diplomat, calling Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a “smart politician,” while emphasizing that the United States faces no immediate deadline to extend the current ceasefire or re-enter formal negotiations with Tehran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed hope that Araghchi would remain involved in any future diplomatic process, signaling a continued openness to engagement with the Islamic Republic despite the breakdown of earlier nuclear talks.

“I think he’s a smart politician,” Trump said of Araghchi, who has been a key figure in Iran’s nuclear negotiations and regional diplomacy. “If we get back to the table, I’d like to see him there.”

The former president dismissed recent reports claiming the U.S. was operating under a short timeline to renew the ceasefire, calling such accounts inaccurate. “We’re not rushing toward any agreement,” Trump said. “There’s no clock that’s ticking down on us.”

Trump reiterated that any eventual deal must first and foremost benefit the American people. “I’m not interested in a quick settlement just for the sake of a headline,” he said. “It has to be the right deal, not the fast deal.”

Diplomatic Pulse Quickens, But Caution Prevails

Discussions over a potential resumption of U.S.-Iran talks have intensified in recent days, even as uncertainty clouds the fate of the existing ceasefire. Conflicting reports about unofficial deadlines and negotiation timelines have fueled speculation in diplomatic circles and regional capitals alike.

However, officials from both sides have continued to signal a cautious willingness to pursue diplomacy while avoiding further military escalation. Iran has not officially responded to Trump’s comments, but Araghchi has previously shown openness to indirect talks, provided they align with Tehran’s red lines.

Analysts note that while Trump’s remarks suggest a less confrontational tone than during his presidency when he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal and authorized the killing of General Qassem Soleimani significant obstacles remain, including Iran’s nuclear advances and ongoing regional tensions.

For now, both Washington and Tehran appear content to hold course, with no deadline in sight and a mutual, if fragile, interest in keeping diplomacy on life support.

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