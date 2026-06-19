Afghanistan Claims Overnight Airstrikes Against Targets in Pakistan

Kabul, Afghanistan – The Taliban-led Ministry of Defense in Kabul announced on Thursday that its forces carried out overnight airstrikes against what it described as ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) affiliated facilities inside Pakistani territory. The operation, which reportedly targeted hideouts in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marks a significant and rare military escalation in the already fraught relations between the neighboring nations.

According to a ministry statement, the strikes were directed at positions allegedly used to plan, coordinate, and stage cross-border attacks against Afghanistan. Afghan defense officials claimed that several of the deadliest bombings and assaults within Afghanistan over the past two years including attacks on civilian centers, religious institutions, and diplomatic missions had been traced back to militant networks operating from these Pakistani regions. The statement asserted that “important and designated targets” were successfully destroyed, though it did not provide specifics on the nature of the facilities hit or the number of casualties inflicted.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not tolerate any external sanctuaries being used to undermine our security and stability,” the ministry said in a strongly worded release. “We reserve the right to act decisively against any group or state that poses a direct danger to our people and sovereignty.” The statement further warned that future operations could follow if cross-border threats persist, underscoring Kabul’s growing willingness to project force beyond its borders.

As of early Friday, Pakistani authorities had not issued an official response to the reported strikes. No independent verification of the attacks or casualty figures was available, and local Pakistani media had yet to confirm any explosions or military activity in the affected border areas. The lack of immediate confirmation has fueled speculation about the scale and precision of the operation, as well as its potential to provoke a military retaliation from Islamabad.

The airstrikes come against a backdrop of steadily deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad, two capitals that have long accused each other of harboring and abetting militant factions. Pakistani officials have repeatedly charged that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other armed groups operate with impunity from Afghan soil, launching deadly raids into Pakistan’s tribal districts. Kabul, in turn, has denied these allegations, while countering that Pakistan has failed to curb the activities of ISIS-K and other anti-Afghan elements based along its side of the porous 2,600-kilometer Durand Line.

Tensions have spiked over the past 18 months, punctuated by a series of cross-border artillery duels, temporary border closures, and tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions. In September 2023, Pakistan deported hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees, citing security concerns—a move that further inflamed animosities. More recently, Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan provinces in early 2024 drew sharp condemnation from Kabul, which vowed retaliation. Thursday’s operation appears to be the most overt military response to date.

Efforts to broker formal security agreements have stalled, with senior Pakistani defense officials revealing earlier this year that multiple rounds of dialogue with Taliban leadership had failed to yield written guarantees regarding the suppression of militant groups near the frontier. Islamabad has also expressed frustration over Kabul’s perceived reluctance to rein in the TTP, which has escalated its insurgency inside Pakistan since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

The latest escalation threatens to undermine fragile regional stability and complicates already challenging humanitarian and economic conditions in both countries. Trade flows through key border crossings such as Torkham and Chaman have been intermittently disrupted by security closures, while shared water resources and infrastructure projects remain contentious issues. International observers and regional powers, including China and Russia, have urged restraint, warning that overt military confrontations could create a security vacuum exploited by extremist groups.

As the situation develops, all eyes remain on Islamabad’s response. Analysts caution that while the Taliban’s move signals a newfound assertiveness in defending its territorial integrity, it also risks igniting a cycle of retaliation that neither nation can afford. For now, the region waits uneasily to see whether diplomacy will reassert itself or whether the border will become the next front in a deepening conflict.

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