OCHA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Afghanistan Amid Growing Crisis and Funding Gaps

The United Nations humanitarian office in Afghanistan has issued an urgent appeal for sustained international support, warning that escalating humanitarian needs and a severe funding shortfall are jeopardizing the delivery of lifesaving assistance to millions of vulnerable Afghans.

Amy Martin, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, delivered the appeal on Wednesday, August 19, during a statement marking World Humanitarian Day. In her address, Martin paid tribute to the bravery and dedication of humanitarian workers operating across the country, many of whom continue to serve under dangerous and challenging conditions. She reaffirmed the UN’s unwavering commitment to standing with the Afghan people and ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.

Martin underscored that humanitarian assistance must not be scaled back at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with overlapping crises. Widespread poverty, acute food insecurity, malnutrition, and limited access to basic health services continue to plague large segments of the population, particularly women, children, and internally displaced persons. She emphasized that without sustained funding, the humanitarian response system already stretched thin risks collapse, with devastating consequences for millions who rely entirely on aid for their survival.

OCHA has repeatedly warned that declining international contributions are severely constraining the operational capacity of aid organizations. Reduced funding has already forced agencies to scale back food distributions, close health clinics, and limit shelter and protection services. The gap between available resources and rising needs continues to widen, leaving humanitarian actors with difficult decisions about which communities to prioritize.

The funding crisis comes as Afghanistan faces a confluence of pressures: a protracted economic downturn, widespread unemployment, the lingering effects of decades of conflict, frequent natural disasters including floods, droughts, and earthquakes and the large-scale return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Iran. These returns, often sudden and unplanned, have placed additional strain on already overburdened host communities and stretched humanitarian capacity to its breaking point.

In response, the UN has called on donor nations and the broader international community to reaffirm their financial and political commitment to Afghanistan. OCHA stressed that predictable, flexible, and timely funding is essential not only to sustain current operations but also to prepare for future shocks, including the harsh winter months when access to remote areas becomes even more difficult.

Beyond funding, OCHA highlighted the need for continued solidarity and collective action. Humanitarian organizations are operating in an increasingly complex and restricted environment, navigating bureaucratic hurdles, security risks, and logistical challenges. Despite these obstacles, aid workers remain on the front lines, often at great personal risk, to deliver food, water, medicine, and psychological support to families in desperate need.

As World Humanitarian Day serves as a global reminder of the courage and sacrifice of aid workers, OCHA reiterated that the international community must not turn away from Afghanistan. “The people of Afghanistan have endured too much to be forgotten now,” Martin said. “Sustained support is not just a moral imperative it is a lifeline.”

The UN continues to engage with donors, diplomatic missions, and humanitarian partners to bridge the funding gap and advocate for a renewed focus on Afghanistan’s long-term recovery and resilience. Without urgent action, OCHA warns, the gains made over the past years could be reversed, and the most vulnerable especially women and children will bear the heaviest toll.

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