Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Amid Rising Disaster Concerns

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan early Wednesday, with tremors felt as far as the capital, Kabul, and across several neighboring districts, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the Jorm district, at a significant depth of around 195 kilometers. Deep-focus earthquakes like this one often produce widespread but relatively less destructive surface shaking compared to shallow quakes, though they can still cause considerable alarm and localized damage, particularly in vulnerable, mountainous terrain.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage. However, communication with some remote high-altitude areas remains intermittent, and authorities caution that damage assessments could take time, especially in winter conditions that may hinder access.

The Badakhshan tremor came only hours after another earthquake preliminarily reported at magnitude 4.7 rattled Herat province in western Afghanistan. In Herat city, residents poured into the streets as shaking persisted for several seconds, with many choosing to remain outdoors for safety. The full extent of damage from the Herat quake is still unclear, though initial reports suggest some older buildings may have sustained cracks.

Afghanistan’s Recurring Natural Disaster Crisis

These back-to-back earthquakes underscore Afghanistan’s heightened and persistent exposure to natural hazards. The country is no stranger to seismic activity, particularly along the active fault lines of the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge. In addition to earthquakes, Afghanistan regularly faces devastating floods, landslides, avalanches, and extreme winter weather each compounding the others in a vicious cycle of vulnerability.

Between January 2 and August 3, 2026, humanitarian agencies recorded that natural disasters affected more than 97,000 people across all 34 provinces. That figure is expected to rise sharply as winter deepens and seismic events continue.

Historical patterns offer grim reminders: the 2025 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, for instance, resulted in hundreds of casualties and leveled entire villages. Rescue efforts were severely hampered by blocked roads, collapsed communications networks, and a shortage of heavy equipment, leaving many communities to fend for themselves for days.

Growing Calls for Strengthened Disaster Preparedness

The compounding emergencies have renewed international and domestic calls for a more robust, locally rooted disaster management framework. Humanitarian organizations, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, have increasingly shifted their focus from post-disaster relief to pre-disaster preparedness. This includes expanding early warning systems, stockpiling emergency supplies in high-risk districts, training community-based first responders, and improving coordination between provincial authorities and national emergency bodies.

Yet challenges remain immense. Afghanistan’s humanitarian system is already overstretched by decades of conflict, economic collapse, and mass displacement. Limited funding, restricted access, and bureaucratic hurdles often delay critical aid. Moreover, many rural communities lack basic infrastructure such as paved roads or reliable electricity that could facilitate rapid response.

What Comes Next

As of now, neither Afghan authorities nor international agencies have released a comprehensive damage assessment for Wednesday’s twin earthquakes. Given the depth of the Badakhshan quake, it is possible that impact on the surface may be limited, but experts warn that aftershocks even minor ones could destabilize already weakened slopes, triggering landslides in the coming days.

Seismologists and provincial disaster management teams are expected to deploy assessment missions as weather permits. For now, residents in both Badakhshan and Herat remain on edge, bracing for potential aftershocks while hoping that the earth and their fragile recovery holds steady.

Donate Here