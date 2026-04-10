Herat Attack Kills 37 Civilians, Injures Dozens; Karzai Condemns ‘Inhumane’ Violence

HERAT, Afghanistan – At least 37 civilians, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in a brazen gun attack in a village in western Afghanistan, according to local sources. The assault, one of the deadliest against civilians in the region in recent months, has sparked widespread condemnation.

The attack took place in the Deh Miry area of the Injil district in Herat Province, where unidentified armed assailants reportedly stormed residential compounds and opened fire on families. The choice of targets homes in a rural community has raised urgent alarm over the safety of civilians outside major urban centers.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the massacre, describing the killing of women, children, and other civilians as “inhumane” and unacceptable under any circumstances.

In a statement posted on X, Karzai expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the recovery of those wounded. He called for an immediate end to violence against innocent people and urged the de facto authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, such incidents reflect persistent security challenges in parts of Afghanistan, where armed groups, cross-border militancy, and local disputes continue to pose grave threats to civilians even as large-scale conventional conflict has declined since 2021.

International observers and human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that civilians remain highly vulnerable, particularly in remote districts where access to security forces, emergency response, and medical care is severely limited. Accountability mechanisms in these areas remain weak or nonexistent.

The latest killings come amid broader concerns about civilian protection. Humanitarian agencies stress the need for stronger safeguards, independent monitoring, and community-based security arrangements to prevent further loss of life. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has previously documented a pattern of targeted attacks on rural villages, often linked to land disputes, reprisal killings, or insurgent activity.

The Herat attack underscores the ongoing risks faced by ordinary Afghans, highlighting a grim reality: even outside major battle zones, violence continues to exact a heavy human toll. For many in the region, the tragedy in Deh Miry is not an anomaly but a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in Afghanistan’s countryside.

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