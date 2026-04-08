Hundreds displaced as Afghanistan–Pakistan clashes deepen humanitarian crisis

A new report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that escalating cross-border violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan is rapidly evolving into a major humanitarian emergency. Covering the period from mid-March to early April, the report details the devastating consequences of sustained shelling, airstrikes, and armed clashes along the disputed Durand Line.

According to the assessment, tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced, hundreds have been killed or injured, and essential infrastructure has been severely damaged, leaving already vulnerable communities in dire conditions.

Mass displacement and widespread destruction

The report estimates that more than 94,000 people have been forced from their homes across eastern Afghanistan. The hardest-hit areas include Khost Province, Kunar Province, Nangarhar Province, Paktia Province, and Paktika Province, with ongoing assessments in Nuristan Province suggesting the displacement figure could rise further.

Civilian casualties have reached several hundred, including children and at least one humanitarian worker, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Public infrastructure has also been heavily impacted. At least 25 health facilities and 41 schools have been damaged, destroyed, or forced to close, disrupting access to essential services such as healthcare, nutrition programs, and education for thousands.

One of the most significant incidents occurred on March 17, when a reported Pakistani airstrike destroyed the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul. Additional damage has been reported to a market in Paktika, a fuel depot in Kandahar, and several religious sites in Kunar and Nuristan. In total, at least 345 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Isolated communities cut off from aid

Humanitarian access remains one of the most pressing challenges. In remote districts of Nuristan, including Bargematal and Kamdesh, nearly 100,000 people have been cut off from assistance since late February.

The main road connecting these places has become unusable due to ongoing cross-border firing, effectively isolating entire communities. Residents are unable to reach markets or medical facilities, leading to severe shortages of food, medicine, and other basic supplies. Local health centers are reportedly operating with critically low stock levels.

Efforts are underway to establish an alternative access route through the Poprak Pass, but officials warn that it is unlikely to become operational in the near future due to security and logistical constraints.

Rising dangers from unexploded ordnance

The volatile security situation is further compounded by the growing threat of unexploded ordnance. On March 26, three children were injured in such an incident, highlighting the long-term dangers posed by explosive remnants of war.

Mine action teams, already under strain, are facing mounting challenges due to insecurity and funding shortages. The number of operational teams has declined significantly over the past two years, limiting efforts to clear hazardous places despite Afghanistan remaining one of the countries most affected by explosive ordnance casualties globally.

Humanitarian response under strain

Despite the deteriorating conditions, humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance where possible. By the end of March, thousands of displaced families had received emergency food aid, shelter materials, medical care, and cash support. Education services have also resumed in some places, reaching several thousand students.

However, aid agencies warn that the scale of needs is rapidly outpacing available resources. Funding shortfalls and restricted access are severely limiting the ability to deliver life-saving assistance, particularly in hard-to-reach places.

Fragile ceasefire and ongoing risks

Although a temporary ceasefire was observed during the Eid period, hostilities resumed shortly before and after the holiday, particularly in eastern and southeastern regions.

Humanitarian officials caution that without a sustained de-escalation of violence and improved access for aid delivery, the crisis is likely to worsen. Continued fighting risks driving further displacement, deepening food insecurity, and cutting off vulnerable populations from already fragile basic services.

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