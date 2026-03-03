Hundreds of Afghan Migrants Arrested in Pakistan Amid Diplomatic Rift and Security Crackdown

Pakistani authorities have arrested hundreds of Afghan nationals in a sweeping crackdown across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Sunday. The mass detentions come at a time of sharply escalating tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul, with Pakistan accusing its neighbor of harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

According to a report by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, a local court in the provincial capital of Peshawar on Sunday remanded hundreds of Afghan migrants into judicial custody. The individuals had been rounded up the previous day from various neighborhoods across the city.

The newspaper described chaotic scenes at the multi-story judicial complex on Khyber Road, where police convoys transported groups of detained Afghans from different precincts throughout the morning. The high volume of detainees overwhelmed the court’s facilities, with officials struggling to accommodate all of them within the premises.

In a concurrent operation, police in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 174 Afghan asylum seekers. According to officials, cases have been registered against them before they were transferred to prison.

Verification and Release of Legal Residents

Amid the chaos, the Peshawar court also intervened to prevent the detention of legal residents. It ordered the immediate release of hundreds of Afghan nationals who were able to produce valid visas or other legal residency documents, directing authorities to free them from police custody. This has highlighted a key point of friction in the crackdown: differentiating between undocumented migrants and the nearly 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees officially documented by the Pakistani government.

Context: A Decades-Long Refugee Crisis Turns Sour

Pakistan has hosted one of the largest and most protracted refugee populations in the world for over four decades. Millions of Afghans fled across the border following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and subsequent waves arrived during the subsequent civil war, the US-led invasion in 2001, and most recently, after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

However, relations have grown increasingly strained. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban administration in Kabul of failing to rein in militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it claims operates from safe havens on Afghan soil. The Taliban government denies these allegations, insisting it does not allow anyone to use Afghan territory to threaten other countries.

Intensified Crackdown and “Repatriation” Plan

The recent arrests are part of a broader, intensified enforcement campaign against foreigners living illegally in Pakistan, which was announced by the caretaker government in the fall of 2023. Authorities have stated that the move is a national security imperative, aimed at curbing smuggling, militant infiltration, and the undocumented economy.

Following the recent spike in militant attacks claimed by the TTP, reports indicate that authorities have renewed and intensified these operations. Law enforcement agencies have reportedly begun conducting house-to-house searches in several cities across the province, including Peshawar, leading to a surge in arrests and detentions. The government maintains that its primary targets are individuals without legal status, but rights groups have expressed concern that the sweeping operations have created an atmosphere of fear and could lead to the deportation of genuine refugees, including many who have lived in Pakistan for generations.

