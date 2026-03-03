UNAMA: 146 Afghan Civilians Killed or Wounded in Pakistani Attacks

KABUL – The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has documented at least 146 civilian casualties in Afghanistan resulting from Pakistani military operations since the escalation of cross-border hostilities began late last month.

In a stark warning issued on Tuesday, UNAMA confirmed that between February 26 and March 2, the violence has resulted in the deaths of 42 civilians and left a further 104 wounded. The casualties include a significant number of women and children, who account for a substantial portion of the injured, according to the mission’s findings.

UNAMA attributed the majority of these casualties to direct and indirect cross-border shelling that struck residential areas in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Khost. The mission further noted that airstrikes conducted by Pakistani forces in Paktika and Nangarhar provinces have also resulted in civilian harm, exacerbating the toll on local communities.

The UN mission issued a fervent appeal to both the Taliban administration and the government of Pakistan to immediately cease all cross-border hostilities. UNAMA stressed the critical importance of preventing further suffering and loss of life among the civilian population.

UNAMA further urged both sides to strictly adhere to their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to take all feasible measures to ensure the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

The clashes, which erupted last Thursday night, have seen sustained exchanges of artillery fire, airstrikes, and cross-border ground engagements. Pakistan has stated that its forces have targeted at least 51 locations inside Afghanistan that it claims were being used by armed groups. In response, the Taliban has reported continued rocket attacks on Afghan border communities. In one of the most recent and tragic incidents, Taliban officials reported that three children were killed and four others wounded when a projectile struck a refugee camp in the volatile Kunar province.

The confirmed casualty figures from UNAMA highlight the severe and direct impact of the cross-border conflict on Afghan civilians, who continue to bear the heaviest burden of the escalating violence.

