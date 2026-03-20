India Sends 2.5 Tons of Emergency Medical Aid to Kabul After Deadly Airstrike

New Delhi — India has delivered 2.5 tons of emergency medical supplies to Kabul, including medicines, surgical disposables, kits, and equipment, to support victims of a deadly airstrike on March 16. The shipment is intended to help overwhelmed hospitals respond quickly to urgent medical needs in the aftermath of the attack.

On March 20, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the assistance was aimed at facilitating medical treatment and swift recovery for those injured. “India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people,” he said, adding that New Delhi will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support during this difficult hour.

The airstrike, carried out by Pakistan on March 16, marked one of the deadliest escalations in tensions between the two neighboring countries in recent months. According to the Taliban administration, the strikes hit a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul’s western district, causing massive civilian casualties and widespread destruction at the site. Afghan officials reported that more than 400 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the strike.

The 2.5-ton consignment arrives as Afghanistan’s health sector continues to struggle with severe shortages of medicines, equipment, and funding. Major attacks often place extraordinary pressure on already stretched hospitals, particularly in the capital, where emergency care services can be overwhelmed within hours of a mass casualty event.

India has increasingly used humanitarian aid as a channel to maintain engagement with Afghanistan, focusing on food security, health care, and civilian welfare. The latest delivery fits into this broader pattern of practical support directed at ordinary Afghans. Previously, India has supplied wheat, medicines, vaccines, and other relief items to the country, making humanitarian assistance a cornerstone of its outreach.

The latest delivery also reflects wider regional concern over the humanitarian consequences of recurrent violence in Afghanistan, where attacks on civilians frequently leave medical facilities struggling to cope with the influx of casualties.

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