13,000 tonnes of dried fruit exported from Ghazni this year

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Department of Commerce and Industry in southern Ghazni says that approximately 13,000 metric tonnes of dried fruit have been exported from the province to foreign markets during the current solar year.

However, some traders are calling for further facilitation to boost exports.

Ahmad Shah Lali, director of export development at the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the dried fruit was exported to Tajikistan, Turkey, India, Iran, the United States and several Arab countries.

He added that the shipments included almonds, raisins and apricots.

He noted that the province’s dried fruit enjoys a strong reputation in international markets due to its high quality.

He assured that efforts were underway to provide additional support to traders in order to further increase exports.

He added that the exports had generated millions of dollars in profit for traders in the province, although an exact figure was difficult to determine because the province lacks customs offices and most exports are handled directly by businesspeople.

Anaar Gul, a dried fruit trader, told Pajhwok that although exports had increased this year, traders still faced numerous challenges.

He explained that the lack of standardised packaging and a weak transport system meant that the fruit did not reach international markets in optimal condition.

He added that if the government established processing and packaging centres, traders could export their products under their own brand and ensure high quality.

Another trader, Mujib Jalalzi, shared a similar view, noting that most dried fruit is currently sent in non-standard sacks and cartons to neighbouring countries, resulting in rapid spoilage and reduced value.

He emphasised that with the development of industrial parks, marketing facilities and a proper export system, Ghazni’s dried fruit exports could increase several times over.

Mohammad Asif Ahmadi, an economic analyst, said Afghanistan’s, and particularly Ghazni’s, dried fruit is well-known in the region and internationally for its quality.

He added that if fundamental improvements were made in processing, standard packaging and access to international markets, the sector could play an important role in the national economy and create employment and income opportunities.

Ghazni is among the provinces renowned for producing high-quality almonds, raisins, apricots and other dried fruits, which are popular in both domestic and foreign markets.

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