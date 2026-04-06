India Sends Second Aid Shipment to Afghanistan in Two Weeks

India has dispatched its second humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan within two weeks, delivering emergency relief supplies to communities affected by recent floods and earthquakes, the Indian foreign ministry announced.

The shipment comes as many Afghan households continue to endure severe hardship. Natural disasters have destroyed homes, disrupted livelihoods, and left vulnerable families in urgent need of basic assistance. In response, India’s latest consignment includes household and emergency items intended to address immediate needs.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the aid was being provided in direct response to the suffering caused by the recent disasters. “At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquakes, India delivers HADR [Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief] materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more,” he said.

According to Indian officials, the relief package contains essential items designed to help families who have lost shelter, belongings, or access to basic services. Such supplies are particularly critical in the short term, as they can reduce suffering and provide a measure of stability in disaster-hit communities.

Jaiswal also reaffirmed India’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan, emphasizing New Delhi’s solidarity with the Afghan people. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time,” he said.

The assistance arrives as Afghanistan continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding and recent earthquakes, which have caused widespread destruction across several provinces. Humanitarian needs remain acute in affected regions, where many families are still seeking shelter, sanitation supplies, food, and basic living materials. Recovery efforts so far have been limited due to a lack of resources and infrastructure.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, droughts, and extreme weather events, which frequently worsen the country’s already fragile humanitarian situation. Years of conflict, persistent economic pressure, and weak infrastructure have significantly reduced local response capacity, leaving millions dependent on external humanitarian support during emergencies.

India’s latest relief delivery adds to broader international efforts to assist Afghan families struggling after the recent disasters. While the emergency supplies can help meet urgent short-term needs, the scale of destruction suggests that continued humanitarian assistance will remain critical in the coming weeks and months. Aid agencies have warned that without sustained support, many vulnerable communities could face a prolonged recovery period and worsening living conditions.

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