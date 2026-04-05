Raj Kapoor’s Ancestral Home in Peshawar Partially Collapses

A part of Bollywood history has crumbled. A section of the iconic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar, Pakistan the ancestral home of legendary actor Raj Kapoor has partially collapsed, drawing attention to the sad state of a once-magnificent structure.

A Home That Shaped Cinema Legends

Located in the bustling Qissa Khwani Bazaar (the “Street of Storytellers”), the haveli is far more than a building. It is the birthplace of Raj Kapoor, the iconic showman of Indian cinema, and a living monument to the Kapoor family’s pre-Partition roots.

Built between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor (Raj Kapoor’s grandfather), the house originally boasted around 40 rooms. Its design featured intricate floral patterns, carved wooden details, and traditional jharokhas (overhanging enclosed balconies), reflecting the architectural elegance of its era. The haveli was also home to Prithviraj Kapoor, the pioneering patriarch who laid the foundation of the Kapoor film legacy.

From Grandeur to Neglect

The Kapoor family moved to India after the Partition of 1947, leaving the haveli behind. Over the decades, the once-grand residence slowly fell into disrepair. Although family members including Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor visited in the 1990s, restoration efforts never materialized. Local residents recall occasional visitors paying homage, but no sustained preservation work followed.

Heritage at Risk

The haveli was recognized as a national heritage site in 2016, yet that status did little to protect it. Experts now warn that without immediate and structural restoration, further collapse is inevitable. Authorities have been urged to act swiftly to preserve this important cultural landmark before it is lost forever.

More Than Bricks and Mortar

The Kapoor Haveli stands as a silent witness to the early days of one of cinema’s greatest families. Its damage is not just structural it is deeply emotional for millions of fans across India, Pakistan, and the global film community. For many, the haveli represents a shared cultural heritage, a reminder of an undivided past that continues to inspire through the magic of cinema.