Ministry of Defense: Objectives of Last Night’s Retaliatory Operation Achieved as Planned

The Afghan Ministry of National Defense has announced that in a retaliatory operation by the Islamic Emirate’s forces, 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two of their military posts and 19 checkpoints were seized, and a significant amount of military equipment fell into the hands of Afghan forces.

Last Monday night, the Pakistani military regime carried out airstrikes on a school in Paktika province and on a residential home in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province. Following the attack on the residential home in Behsud, 17 members of a single family, including women and children, were martyred, and several others were wounded.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense, in response to these attacks, at 8:00 PM last night, Islamic Emirate forces targeted the posts of the Pakistani military regime across the Durand Line, near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan, subjecting them to intense attacks.

The statement detailed that during this operation, Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, captured two of their headquarters and 19 checkpoints, and that Pakistani soldiers abandoned four other posts.

Regarding the Pakistani casualties, the statement noted: “The bodies of some of them were brought into Afghanistan by the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate, a number were captured alive, and many others managed to flee.”

According to the ministry, dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and Pakistani military equipment were also seized by Afghan forces during the operation.

The statement added: “Additionally, one enemy tank was destroyed, and a large vehicle transporting Pakistani soldiers was captured.”

The Ministry of National Defense wrote: “In this operation, 8 of our mujahideen attained the high rank of martyrdom, and 11 others were wounded. Furthermore, in a rocket attack by the enemy on a refugee camp in Nangarhar, 13 of our civilian compatriots, including women and children, were also wounded.”

The Ministry of National Defense added that the objectives set for the operational units in these attacks were achieved according to plan, and the fighting was halted at 12:00 AM last night by order of the Chief of Staff of the Islamic Emirate.

