Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan soil spark outrage, strong reactions

KABUL (Pajhwok): Several Afghan politicians have strongly condemned the recent attacks by Pakistan’s military regime, saying that instead of addressing its internal failures and problems, Islamabad is targeting innocent civilians.

On Saturday, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Paktika on a seminary and in Nangarhar on a residential house. According to reports, in the village of Gardi Kach, Behsud district, Nangarhar province, about 20 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense stated that protecting the country’s territory and ensuring the security of its citizens is both a religious and national duty. The ministry also warned Pakistan’s military regime that a timely and calculated response will be delivered when appropriate.

In response, several politicians voiced strong condemnation of the attacks.

Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, former ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Pakistan, wrote on his X page: “The bombing of civilians by Pakistan in Behsud, Nangarhar and other areas, which resulted in the martyrdom of many women, children, and elders, is a heinous, hateful, and cowardly violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty by Pakistan’s despotic and oppressive military regime.”

He added that the attacks violate international principles and constitute a crime.

Zaeef stated: “This is a clear violation of international law and a crime; Pakistan shirks its responsibilities and, instead of addressing its internal failures, targets innocent civilians. Such unjust actions prove the baselessness of their claims, as they repeatedly target non-combatants.”

Former President Hamid Karzai also strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a blatant violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

He added Pakistan must reconsider its policies toward Afghanistan and adopt the path of good neighborliness and a civilized approach.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, expressed deep concern in a message on X, saying: “We strongly condemn last night’s attacks by Pakistan on Afghanistan.”

He added that such actions violate Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, fueling instability and exacerbating the crisis. “Bombing, targeting civilians, and violence are not solutions; dialogue is the best way to resolve issues between the two countries,” he said.

Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, former Chairman of the Meshrano Jirga, also condemned the attacks, noting that they violate all international norms, laws, and agreements, and are completely unjustifiable. “In these attacks, innocent civilians, mosques, and public places were targeted, which is an unforgivable act and a major crime,” he said.

Muslimyar added: “Afghans have never left any attack by a superpower or oppressor unanswered; the world knows our courage, and we retaliate against anyone who invades our land.”

Nabi Arghandiwal, spokesperson for the National Development Company, wrote on X: “This homeland is not unprotected; every strike will be met with a fist, God willing.”

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, former Deputy Minister of Defense, described the recent airstrikes as unacceptable and said they warrant strong condemnation.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, Cultural Affairs Advisor to former President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, also condemned Pakistan’s attacks, stating: “Pakistan’s aggression on Afghan soil is strongly condemned. This is not the first time such attacks have occurred in recent years.”

He emphasized that Pakistan, as a neighbor, has long been a major challenge to Afghanistan’s stability and security.

Murtazawi added: “Afghans can prevent the recurrence of such aggressions only through national unity, consensus and political cohesion. Today, more than ever, a unified stance and shared national will are essential.”

Donate Here