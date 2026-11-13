UN Warns of Deepening Water Crisis in Central Afghanistan Amid Climate Change

The United Nations has issued a stark warning about worsening water shortages, the accelerating impacts of climate change and inadequate infrastructure in Afghanistan’s central highland regions, underscoring the growing challenges confronting communities in remote areas.

Rabab Fatima, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Afghanistan, raised these concerns during a visit to Bamyan province, where she assessed the living conditions and difficulties facing local communities.

Fatima said poor road networks and insufficient infrastructure in remote areas have made it increasingly difficult for residents to access essential services, including healthcare and education. She noted that the isolation of these communities compounds the effects of environmental stress, leaving many households with limited coping mechanisms.

During her visit to the mountainous central regions of Afghanistan from November 2 to 4, she met with local communities to discuss their daily challenges as well as opportunities for improving livelihoods and access to basic services. The discussions also touched on the need for climate adaptation measures, including better water management and investment in sustainable agricultural practices.

She stressed the need to expand healthcare services, establish more medical facilities in underserved areas and strengthen support for girls’ education. Fatima also called for greater efforts to build resilience against natural hazards, such as drought and flooding, which have become more frequent and severe in the region.

Fatima praised the enthusiasm of students in Bamyan for education and highlighted the growing participation of women in business, describing these developments as encouraging signs for the region’s future. She commended local initiatives that promote vocational training and small-scale entrepreneurship, particularly among women and young people.

She called for equal educational and economic opportunities for girls and women, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that remote communities are not left behind. Fatima reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s most vulnerable populations and urged the international community to sustain humanitarian and development assistance.

The visit comes as Afghanistan’s central highlands continue to face significant challenges linked to climate change, water scarcity and limited infrastructure, underscoring the need for sustained support and investment in essential services.

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