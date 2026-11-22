Iranian border forces have reportedly shot and killed three Afghan migrants a man, a woman, and a young child in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to the human rights organisation Haalvsh. The group alleges that security personnel concealed the victims’ bodies beneath rocks after the shooting, in what it describes as an extrajudicial killing and a crime against humanity.

The Incident

Haalvsh reported on Saturday, November 21, that the shooting occurred the previous day, Friday, in the Bacheh-Rahi border area of Saravan, a district in Sistan and Baluchestan Province that borders Pakistan and has long served as a transit route for undocumented migrants. According to the organisation, Iranian military and border forces opened fire on a group of Afghan migrants attempting to cross the border. All three victims a man, a woman, and a child were shot in the head, though their identities and exact ages have not yet been established.

Haalvsh said its local sources reported that the migrants were travelling through the remote border area when they came under fire. The organisation also published videos showing the bodies of the three victims partially covered with rocks. In the footage, several people can be seen removing stones from the bodies. One video shows the body of a man, while another appears to show a woman and a young child lying beside each other.

A man speaking in one of the recordings says the migrants were ambushed the previous day and alleges that a border officer shot them. He also points toward the child’s body, saying the child had been shot in the head. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been independently established, and the identities of the victims remain unknown. Iranian authorities had not publicly commented on the allegations as of Saturday.

Human Rights Response

Haalvsh described the incident as an alleged extrajudicial killing, a crime against humanity, and a violation of the right to life, calling attention to the reported use of lethal force against migrants, including a woman and a child. The organisation has previously documented similar incidents in the same border region and has repeatedly urged Iranian authorities to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable.

A Pattern of Alleged Shootings

The latest allegations come amid repeated reports of Iranian border forces opening fire on Afghan migrants attempting to enter the country through remote border routes. In July 2026, reports indicated at least six incidents in which Iranian border guards allegedly fired on groups of Afghan migrants over nearly two years. The review included accounts from survivors and reports of casualties in several border areas, including Saravan.

In May 2026, Haalvsh also reported that Iranian border forces killed three Afghan migrants and wounded four others in the Bacheh-Rahi area. The organisation said women and children were among those caught in the shooting. Iranian authorities did not publicly respond to those allegations at the time.

Similar allegations have previously prompted international concern. In October 2024, reports that Iranian security forces had killed and wounded Afghan migrants near the border led the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to call for a thorough and transparent investigation. Reuters reported at the time that Iranian officials disputed reports of mass casualties, while the United Nations stressed that migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers are protected under international law.

Broader Context

Afghanistan shares a roughly 900-kilometre border with Iran, and Sistan and Baluchestan Province has become one of the main corridors for Afghans seeking to enter Iran, often with the intention of travelling onward to Turkey and Europe. The route is notoriously dangerous, with migrants facing risks including shootings by border guards, detention, extortion by smugglers, and harsh environmental conditions. Human rights groups have long criticised Iran’s border enforcement practices, alleging that lethal force is used disproportionately and that investigations into deaths are rare.

The latest incident adds to concerns over the safety of Afghan migrants travelling through Iran’s remote border regions, where reports of shootings, detention, and other dangers have repeatedly emerged. Haalvsh and other rights organisations have called for independent investigations into the Saravan shooting and for Iranian authorities to ensure accountability for what they describe as a systematic pattern of violence against migrants. As of Saturday, no independent verification of the incident had been possible, and Iranian officials had not issued a public statement.

This report includes information from Haalvsh and previously published accounts. The circumstances of the shooting have not been independently confirmed.