Nearly 90 million forcibly displaced people are living in countries increasingly exposed to climate-related droughts, floods and extreme heat, UNHCR said ahead of the COP31 climate summit, warning that more funding is needed to help vulnerable communities adapt.**

More than two-thirds of the world’s forcibly displaced people live in countries including Afghanistan and Bangladesh that face severe climate-related hazards, according to a report published by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey. The findings highlight the growing overlap between conflict, displacement and climate change.

“Climate adaptation in fragile and displacement-affected areas is a matter of survival,” said Anton Leis Garcia, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations. “We need climate financing to reach the communities where the needs are greatest.”

A Sudanese refugee’s story

The report illustrated the human cost through the experience of a Sudanese refugee who fled conflict in al-Fashir in June 2023 and found shelter at the Farchana refugee settlement in eastern Chad. She said she sometimes goes a week without finding safe water and must walk increasingly long distances to alternative sources as nearby seasonal riverbeds dry up amid intensifying heat.

Her situation reflects a wider pattern: displaced communities are often settled in the most climate-exposed regions, where access to water, cooling and reliable energy is already limited.

Returns at risk

UNHCR also warned that climate change is making it harder for displaced people to return home sustainably. In the first half of 2026, more than two-thirds of refugee returns were to countries highly exposed to climate hazards, placing returnees at risk of renewed displacement.

In Syria, where nearly 4 million displaced people have recently returned, people face worsening water scarcity and erratic rainfall, while flooding along the Euphrates River in May damaged homes and displaced thousands.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, one in three refugee settlements could experience at least 100 days of dangerous heat each year by 2050, threatening health and livelihoods. In some settlements in Ethiopia, including Helaweyn, dangerous heat could persist for more than 200 days a year, increasing the risks of heatstroke and premature death.

“Refugees often have limited access to cooling, water and reliable energy, making it harder to escape dangerous temperatures,” the report said.

El Niño and regional risks

UNHCR warned that a forecast supersized El Niño could worsen climate-related risks in many refugee-hosting countries and trigger further displacement. In East Africa, severe flooding could displace up to 3 million people in Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda by the end of this year, the agency said.

In the Sahel, drought, flooding and conflict could intensify competition over scarce resources, while parts of Asia face heightened risks of droughts, floods and cyclones.

Funding gap

UNHCR called on governments and climate-finance institutions meeting at COP31 to increase funding for climate adaptation, noting that only about 10% of climate finance reaches fragile or conflict-affected countries.

The warning came as a separate UN report found that rich countries were falling well short of the $305 billion needed each year to help developing nations adapt to climate change, even as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe. The shortfall is particularly acute for fragile states, where adaptation projects are often seen as riskier investments precisely where needs are greatest.

Why it matters

The report’s central message is that displacement and climate risk can no longer be treated as separate crises. As conflict and extreme weather increasingly converge, the countries hosting the most displaced people are often the least equipped to adapt. Without scaled-up, accessible climate finance, UNHCR warns, displacement will become more protracted and more dangerous.