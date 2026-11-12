Russian Deputy PM Arrives in Kabul as Trade Ties Accelerate

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in Kabul on Thursday at the head of a high-level delegation, marking the most senior foreign visit to Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and underscoring Moscow’s push to deepen economic and transit ties with Kabul.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban authorities, confirmed the arrival on social media, stating that the delegation was received by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s economic deputy prime minister. Discussions are expected to center on expanding bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Russian businesses, and infrastructure projects, with cooperation agreements slated to be signed at the conclusion of the visit .

The delegation includes several Russian businesspeople and investors, reflecting Moscow’s intent to translate diplomatic engagement into concrete commercial deals. Overchuk stated that Afghan counterparts have expressed strong interest in purchasing Russian vehicles, energy products, grain, fertilizers, medicines, and equipment, while also seeking to restore cooperation on energy-related enterprises that have traditionally relied on Russian machinery .

Trade Growth and Economic Interests

The visit comes amid a sharp uptick in bilateral trade. According to Russian officials, trade volume doubled in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025 . Data presented by Overchuk during the visit indicated that trade reached approximately $350 million in the first eight months of the year, with Russian exports rising 2.1-fold and Afghan imports to Russia growing 2.2-fold. Beyond traditional dried fruits, Afghanistan has begun supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to the Russian market .

Earlier figures cited by TOLOnews suggested trade increased 2.5-fold during the first seven months of 2026, though overall volumes remain relatively modest . Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s presidential special representative for Afghanistan, has characterized the growth as significant given Afghanistan’s efforts to rebuild its economy after two decades of conflict, while acknowledging that absolute figures remain limited .

Strategic Transit and Regional Connectivity

A central focus of the discussions is transport connectivity, particularly Afghanistan’s potential role in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The corridor is designed to link Russia with markets in South Asia and beyond, and Afghanistan’s geographic position could offer Moscow additional routes for regional trade . Overchuk previously met with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Moscow earlier this month, where the two sides discussed cooperation in trade, energy, investment, and transport connectivity, including potential INSTC-linked projects .

Russian companies have also expressed interest in developing Afghanistan’s railway and river port infrastructure, including the port of Hairatan, and in the Trans-Afghan Railway project . These infrastructure initiatives align with Moscow’s broader strategy of expanding export markets for energy products, agricultural goods, and vehicles while securing alternative trade routes amid Western sanctions.

Second Visit and Diplomatic Context

This marks Overchuk’s second visit to Kabul. He previously traveled to the Afghan capital in November 2024 as part of a high-level delegation led by Sergei Shoigu, then secretary of Russia’s Security Council . During that earlier visit, Russia signaled willingness to invest in railways, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, and mining, and discussed reducing or eliminating customs duties on Afghan exports .

Russia remains the only country to have formally recognized the Taliban government, a move it made in July 2025 after removing the movement from its list of terrorist organizations months earlier . Moscow has described cooperation with the Taliban as important for regional security, economic development, and trade, and has called on other regional countries to deepen engagement with Afghanistan.

The visit also follows a meeting earlier this week in Kabul between Kabulov and Muttaqi, during which the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and increasing trade . Afghan political analyst Khalil Ahmad Nadim noted that the high-level Russian visit carries political significance beyond economics, potentially paving the way for greater engagement between Afghanistan and other countries .

Donate Here