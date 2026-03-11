WHO Delivers 25 Tons of Cancer Medicines to Bolster Afghanistan’s Strained Health System

(DawatMedia24)- In a major boost to Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare sector, the World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 25 tons of anti-cancer medicines and essential medical supplies to health facilities across the country. The shipment is aimed at alleviating critical shortages and supporting thousands of patients battling cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The bulk of the supplies, which include vital chemotherapy drugs, have been delivered to the National Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Hospital in Kabul. According to a statement released by the WHO on Wednesday, the distribution also extends to Ali Abad Hospital in the capital, as well as key cancer treatment units in the eastern province of Nangarhar, and the northern provinces of Balkh and Herat.

The agency highlighted that the aid is not limited to cancer care; it also comprises specialized medical kits designed to treat a range of non-communicable diseases, which health experts say are placing an increasing burden on the country’s limited medical infrastructure.

Impact and Funding

The WHO estimates that this comprehensive delivery will benefit approximately 16,000 patients across the country. Specifically, the cancer medicines are expected to provide critical treatment to around 13,130 patients over the next six months.

The medical assistance has been funded by the European Union (EU) as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen healthcare services and improve access to essential treatment for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan.

A System Under Strain

Afghanistan’s health system has been grappling with immense challenges in recent years, including a severe shortage of medicines, limited diagnostic facilities, and chronic financial constraints that affect the daily operations of hospitals and clinics. Health experts note that while cancer cases are on the rise, specialized treatment centers and consistent access to chemotherapy drugs remain scarce in many provinces, forcing patients to travel long distances for care or forgo treatment altogether.

The delivery comes just over a month after the opening of a new, specialized cancer diagnosis and treatment hospital in Kabul. Officials have described that facility as a significant step forward in expanding the country’s capacity to manage the growing cancer burden, with the new medicine shipment ensuring it can begin treating patients effectively.

