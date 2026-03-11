US Strikes Iranian “Bomb Boats” in Strait of Hormuz, Trump Warns of More to Come

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the US military had destroyed 10 vessels belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump characterized the boats as “bomb-laden” and described the operation as a successful mission to protect vital shipping lanes in the Gulf.

“I am pleased with the report from our military,” Trump wrote, suggesting that the action against what he termed “hostile threats” was a decisive move to ensure freedom of navigation. He further hinted at the potential for continued strikes, stating that more operations against similar targets could follow “in the coming hours” if necessary.

The statement was quickly amplified by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reposted it on X (formerly Twitter). Hegseth elaborated on the nature of the threat, claiming the unmanned or small attack craft were “inactive” but had been preemptively targeted due to their offensive capabilities. He framed the strike within a broader strategic context, issuing a stark warning to Tehran.

“The United States will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage,” Hegseth wrote, directly addressing what he referred to as Iran’s “weakened regime.” His language underscored the administration’s hardened stance toward Iran, accusing it of using proxy forces and asymmetric warfare to disrupt international commerce.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the open ocean, is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil consumption passes through the strait daily, making it a frequent flashpoint for tensions between Iran and Western powers.

This latest military engagement occurs against a backdrop of heightened volatility across the Middle East. The ongoing, multi-front conflict involving Israel, Iran-backed militant groups, and US forces has intensified fears of a broader regional war. Military strikes and retaliatory attacks have been reported in recent weeks across Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, where Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have also targeted shipping.

Reports from various sources indicate that the wider conflict has already resulted in significant military and civilian casualties, while critical infrastructure in several areas has sustained mounting damage. The international community has repeatedly called for de-escalation, but the cycle of violence appears to be intensifying.

As of Tuesday evening, Iranian officials and state media had not publicly responded to the US claim regarding the destruction of the vessels. The lack of immediate comment is typical amid rising tensions, though it is expected that Tehran will eventually issue a formal response, likely condemning the US action and reaffirming its right to secure its maritime interests.

