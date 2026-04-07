Afghanistan Flooding Death Toll Rises to 110 as More Rain Forecast

KABUL – The death toll from extreme weather across Afghanistan has risen to at least 110, with 160 others injured over the past 12 days, officials said Monday. Heavy rain, flash floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and widespread house collapses have battered much of the country, overwhelming communities already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.

Authorities also reported that seven people remain missing, while fresh rainfall warnings have raised fears that the toll could climb further. In the past 24 hours alone, 11 people have died and six have been injured, underscoring that the crisis is still unfolding across several provinces.

The severe weather has affected most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, with remote and flood-prone communities among the hardest hit. In many areas, narrow valleys and makeshift housing have made evacuation efforts nearly impossible.

Widespread Destruction of Homes and Roads

The scale of damage is substantial. Officials confirmed that 958 houses have been completely destroyed, and another 4,155 homes have been partially damaged, leaving thousands of families in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical aid. More than 325 kilometers of roads have been damaged or washed away, cutting off several districts from relief supplies.

In addition, businesses, farmland, irrigation canals, and drinking water wells have suffered major losses, threatening both livelihoods and access to clean water. Farmers in particular have seen their spring crops wiped out, raising concerns about food shortages in the coming months.

Climate Vulnerability and Rising Humanitarian Pressure

The rising toll adds to growing concern over Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters, especially during the spring season when sudden storms and rapid snowmelt often trigger flash floods. Aid agencies and weather experts have repeatedly warned that weak infrastructure, fragile housing, and poor emergency access leave many rural communities dangerously exposed.

Afghanistan has been hit repeatedly by floods, droughts, earthquakes, and severe winter weather in recent years, making it one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to extreme climate shocks. In many provinces, even moderate rainfall can turn deadly due to widespread deforestation, inadequate drainage, poorly constructed homes, and limited disaster preparedness.

More Rain Forecast, Evacuations Advised

Afghanistan’s meteorological department has warned of more heavy rain and flash flooding across the country in the coming days, urging residents to stay away from riverbanks and flood-prone areas. Authorities have advised local officials to prepare for possible evacuations, though many remote regions lack early warning systems or designated shelters.

With roads cut, homes destroyed, and farmland under water, the latest wave of storms is likely to deepen humanitarian pressures in communities already struggling with limited services. Relief operations are underway, but access remains a major challenge.

Outlook: A Nationwide Emergency

The latest death toll illustrates how quickly natural hazards can escalate into a nationwide emergency in Afghanistan. Unless weather conditions improve and relief reaches affected areas in time, more families could face displacement, food insecurity, and further loss of life in the days ahead.

International aid organizations have called for urgent funding and logistical support, warning that the coming weeks will be critical for preventing a secondary crisis of disease and malnutrition in flood-hit regions.

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