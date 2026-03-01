Tensions Explode on Durand Line: Afghan Forces Launch Major Retaliatory Strikes Amidst Deadly Border Clashes

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — A significant and bloody escalation along the disputed Durand Line has pushed Afghanistan and Pakistan to the brink of a wider conflict. The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that its forces have conducted large-scale, coordinated retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Paktia, and Khost, following days of intense firefights that have claimed dozens of lives and displaced border communities.

In a detailed statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that elite units from the 203rd Mansouri Corps, 201st Corps, and 205th Al-Badr Corps participated in what it described as “intense and targeted” overnight operations. Officials stated that the strikes utilized advanced military equipment, including laser-guided systems, to engage Pakistani positions across the frontier.

According to the ministry’s claims, the operations were highly successful, resulting in the seizure of four enemy positions. They further asserted that landmine explosions killed 32 Pakistani soldiers and wounded dozens more. The statement also claimed that Afghan forces shot down two Pakistani drones and destroyed several pieces of military hardware.

These dramatic figures remain unverified by independent sources, and Pakistani military and government officials have yet to issue a formal response or confirmation regarding the specific incidents or their own casualties.

Torkham Becomes Epicenter of Firefights

The broader offensive follows a severe deterioration of security around the key Torkham border crossing, a vital commercial artery between the two nations. Mahmood Naeemi, a correspondent for Ariana News reporting from the volatile region, confirmed that local officials verified heavy Afghan retaliatory strikes late Friday night, specifically targeting Pakistani military installations near the crossing.

Naeemi reported that the exchange of fire resulted in the destruction of sections of the contentious border fence—a major point of contention between the two capitals—along with damage to several Pakistani facilities and forward outposts. The atmosphere in the area remains highly charged, with both sides maintaining a significant military presence and the threat of an immediate resumption of fighting looming large.

Torkham has historically been a flashpoint due to the deeply contentious nature of the Durand Line, the 19th-century boundary demarcated by the British Raj. Afghanistan has consistently contested this line, refusing to recognize it as an official international border, which frequently fuels disputes over fencing, troop movements, and cross-border shelling.

Civilian Life and Trade Disrupted

The escalating military confrontation is taking a heavy toll on civilians living in the border regions. Local residents in the districts surrounding Torkham told Ariana News that the clashes have persisted for several days, with little respite. The relentless sound of heavy weapons and artillery fire has forced numerous families to abandon their homes and flee deeper into Afghanistan, seeking safety from the escalating violence.

The fighting has also brought trade through the Torkham crossing to a standstill, stranding hundreds of trucks carrying perishable goods and other commodities. This disruption is compounding economic hardship on both sides and fueling fears of a prolonged instability in an already fragile region.

Kabul Vows to Defend Territorial Integrity

Amidst the escalating crisis, Afghan defense officials have adopted a firm stance, emphasizing that their forces remain on the highest state of alert. They reiterated that the operations are a direct response to Pakistani aggression and that they are prepared to continue operations if necessary. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense underscored that “regional security and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan remain our absolute top priorities.”

A Cycle of Retaliation and a Call for Diplomacy

This recent eruption of violence marks one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbors in recent years. The heavily militarized frontier has long been a source of friction, with Kabul and Islamabad frequently trading accusations over cross-border militant attacks, with each side alleging the other provides sanctuary to armed groups.

The Afghan government has previously protested against Pakistan’s ongoing fencing and military fortification efforts along the border, viewing them as a de facto recognition of the contested Durand Line. Islamabad, in turn, accuses Kabul of harboring militant groups, such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which launch attacks on its soil.

With both sides entrenched in their positions and militarily mobilized, analysts warn that the current cycle of retaliation carries a high risk of deepening instability throughout eastern Afghanistan and further poisoning the already tense diplomatic relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

“There is a clear and present danger of this spiraling out of control,” said one regional security analyst based in Kabul. “Without urgent and meaningful diplomatic engagement, the fighting will not only continue but could expand, dragging both nations into a conflict neither can afford.” As of now, the international community has largely remained silent, watching with growing concern as two unstable, nuclear-armed neighbors engage in a deadly game of brinkmanship along one of the world’s most dangerous borders.