Abdul Ahad Momand, Only Afghan to Fly in Space, Is Dead

Abdul Ahad Momand, Afghanistan’s only cosmonaut, who flew on a Soviet mission to the Mir space station during the waning days of the Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan, died on June 21 in Germany. He is believed to have been born in 1959, though the exact date is uncertain.

His family said on social media that the cause was cancer, but did not provide any other details. He had lived in Stuttgart, Germany, since 1992.

Captain Momand’s spaceflight “inscribed the name of Afghanistan in the realm of global space exploration,” his family wrote on Instagram, “and became a source of pride and inspiration for generations of his fellow countrymen.”

A pilot in the Afghan Air Force, Captain Momand blasted off from Kazakhstan on Aug. 29, 1988, with two other cosmonauts, Col. Vladimir Lyakhov, the commander, and Valeri Polyakov, a doctor, aboard a Soyuz TM-6 spacecraft.