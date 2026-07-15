The Geopolitical Instrumentalization of Religious Heritage Concepts

A Scholarly, Historical, and Strategic Analysis of Ghazwat al-Hind and the Khawarij

Introduction

In the contemporary global landscape, theological texts, hermeneutical frameworks, and historical narratives are increasingly decontextualized from their primary jurisprudential and exegetical parameters to serve as instruments for political mobilization, asymmetric warfare, and strategic posturing. This process of semantic appropriation—frequently conceptualized as the instrumentalization of the sacred operates not only within the arena of interstate competition but also functions as a domestic mechanism to consolidate state legitimacy, marginalize dissent, and define the boundaries of political orthodoxy.

Among the most salient historical-theological concepts subject to contemporary political appropriation are Ghazwat al-Hind (the Battle of India) and the Khawarij (the Seceders).

The construct of Ghazwat al-Hind has been revived by non-state armed actors and extremist organizations as an eschatological imperative to legitimize regional insurgency, drive recruitment, and sustain protracted geopolitical conflict.

Conversely, the classical paradigm of the Khawarij—originally denoting a highly specific theological and socio-political movement in early Islamic history—has been conceptually expanded by state authorities and status-quo powers into an omnibus pejorative used to delegitimize modern political opposition, reformist movements, and civil dissent.

By employing a critical, historical-hermeneutical methodology, this analysis deconstructs how these two distinct concepts are severed from their historical realities and re-engineered within contemporary struggles for power, identity, and regional hegemony.

I. Hadith Methodology: Distinguishing Canonical Transmissions from Eschatological Traditions

To understand the modern instrumentalization of these concepts, one must first apply the rigorous methodology of Mustalah al-Hadith (Hadith criticism) to separate historically grounded transmissions from highly speculative, apocalyptic narrations.

1. The Historiographical Classification of Indic Conquest Traditions

A critical taxonomy of the prophetic traditions (ahadith) referencing the military campaign in India reveals two distinct categories of transmission:

A. Canonical Transmissions (Al-Ahadith al-Sahihah)

The primary text establishing the prophetic mention of an Indian campaign is transmitted on the authority of Thawban, the freedman of the Prophet ﷺ:

“Two cohorts of my Ummah have been granted protection from the Fire by Allah: one that shall wage a campaign in India (ghazwat al-Hind), and another that shall be in the company of Jesus, the son of Mary.”

(Recorded in Sunan al-Nasa’i and the Musnad of Ahmad ibn Hanbal)

Within the classical taxonomy of Islamic sciences, this narration is classified under the genre of Dala’il al-Nubuwwah (signs of prophecy) and Akhbar al-Ghayb (matters of the unseen). Crucially, this transmission is devoid of the highly sensationalized, cosmic, or catastrophic descriptions characteristic of later apocryphal literature.

B. Apocryphal and Eschatological Transmissions (Al-Malahim)

In stark contrast, a corpus of highly detailed, descriptive narrations—purporting to depict the capture of Indian monarchs, the binding of rulers in chains, and specific cosmic signs coinciding with these campaigns—suffers from severe methodological weaknesses.

These narrations are primarily preserved in specialized compendia of tribulations (Kutub al-Fitan), most notably within the Kitab al-Fitan of Nu’aym ibn Hammad (d. 228 AH). Mainstream Hadith critics have historically scrutinized these reports, classifying many as da’if (weak), munkar (denied), or mawdhu’ (fabricated). Consequently, under classical Islamic jurisprudence, these apocalyptic traditions are deemed epistemologically invalid for deriving state policy, military doctrines, or theological dogmas.

2. Canonical Formulations of the Kharijite Construct

Unlike the geographically localized traditions of Ghazwat al-Hind, the prophetic warnings concerning the Khawarij are robustly documented within the highest tier of canonical Hadith literature (Al-Sahihayn). Among the definitive prophetic descriptions of this group is the narration:

“They will pass through and exit the religion just as an arrow pierces and exits its quarry.”

(Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 7562; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 1064)

These canonical reports delineate a highly specific, deviant methodology characterized by:

Intellectual Immaturity: Described as “young in age and foolish in intellect” (hudatha’ al-asnan, sufaha’ al-ahlam).

Myopic Scripturalism: Reciting the Qur’an without its meanings penetrating beyond their throats (la yujawizu taraqiyahum).

Sectarian Violence: Directing hostile campaigns against the Muslim polity while ignoring external threats.

The classical tradition thus defines the Khawarij not as a fluid, modern political label, but as a historically bounded movement characterized by specific theological deviations, most notably takfir (the excommunication of Muslims) and the subsequent sanctification of political violence.

II. Historical Historiography: Distinguishing Historical Reality from Modern Projection

1. The Conquests of India: Empirical History vs. Millenarian Anachronism

In his monumental historiographical work Al-Bidayah wa al-Nihayah, the classical historian Ibn Kathir (d. 774 AH) contextualizes the military expeditions toward the Indian subcontinent as empirical historical occurrences rather than unresolved end-times events.

Muslim military expeditions toward India began during the Umayyad period and reached a decisive milestone with the conquest of Sindh under Muhammad ibn al-Qasim in 93 AH (712 CE). Subsequently, during the Ghaznavid period, the campaigns of Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni significantly expanded Muslim political influence across northern India.

Classical commentators argued that the prophetic prophecy regarding Ghazwat al-Hind was realized through these early medieval conquests. Furthermore, from a linguistic perspective, the grammatical conjunction wa (and) in the Thawban narration denotes simple coordination (mutlaq al-jam’) rather than chronological sequence. Thus, coupling the Indian campaign with the descent of Jesus does not necessitate that the two events occur concurrently in the eschatological future. Retrofitting these historical events into an ongoing, modern apocalyptic framework is a clear historiographical anachronism.

2. The Kharijite Schism: Socio-Political Genesis and Jurisprudential Framings

The historical emergence of the Khawarij occurred during the First Islamic Civil War (Fitnah) following the Battle of Siffin (37 AH / 657 CE). Objecting to the arbitration (tahkim) between the fourth Rightly-Guided Caliph, Ali ibn Abi Talib, and Mu’awiyah ibn Abi Sufyan, they formulated their foundational ideological slogan:

“Arbitration belongs to none but Allah.” (La hukma illa lillah)

Rather than initiating kinetic military actions, Caliph Ali first deployed intellectual counter-measures. He dispatched the preeminent exegete Abdullah ibn Abbas to engage them in jurisprudential disputation, successfully reclaiming a significant portion of their ranks. Furthermore, Ali established the foundational legal parameters governing the treatment of armed dissidents:

“You possess three rights over us: we shall not bar you from the mosques of Allah; we shall not deprive you of your share of the state treasury; and we shall not initiate military conflict against you unless you perpetrate corruption (violence) in the land.”

The Companions of the Prophet ﷺ did not view the Khawarij as apostates (murtaddun), but rather as rebellious transgressors (bughat). Their deviancy was rooted in specific ideological tenets: the literalist, non-contextual interpretation of scripture; the excommunication of the wider Muslim society over major sins (takfir bi al-dhunub); and the subsequent legitimization of political violence.

III. Contemporary Geopolitical Instrumentalization and Strategic Exploitation

A primary theoretical paradox underlying this phenomenon is that the actors who most vigorously instrumentalize religious concepts for geopolitical ends are seldom those committed to the intrinsic ethical or theological objectives of the faith itself. Instead, religious discourse is deployed selectively as a symbolic, high-utility resource to legitimize secular state-centric or non-state security agendas, even as the operational practices of these actors directly violate the core moral and jurisprudential values of the tradition. Consequently, the fundamental crisis does not reside within the primary religious texts or hermeneutical traditions themselves, but rather in their tactical exploitation to consolidate political authority, advance state interests, and project geopolitical influence.

1. External Geopolitical Exploitation: The Strategic Mythos of Ghazwat al-Hind

In the modern era, non-state armed actors and transnational insurgent networks have systematically revived the concept of Ghazwat al-Hind. By shifting this concept from a historical-geographical event to an active eschatological duty, these groups:

Frame bilateral territorial disputes in South Asia as divinely ordained cosmic battles.

Construct a powerful recruitment narrative that appeals to millenarian anxieties.

Bypass traditional jurisprudential authorities by asserting that their military actions are mandated by prophetic decree.

Concurrently, extreme nationalist elements within the region exploit this radical narrative to validate their own defensive or offensive security paradigms. By treating the extremist interpretation of Ghazwat al-Hind as a mainstream Islamic doctrine, they foster domestic polarization, cultivate existential anxiety, and justify exclusionary policies against Muslim minorities.

2. Domestic Securitization: The Taxonomy of the “Khawarij” as a Tool of State Legitimation

Conversely, state actors and authoritarian regimes frequently weaponize the Khawarij label within domestic political arenas. Through a process of conceptual stretching, the term is detached from its historical-theological definitions and repurposed as a political tool.

In these contexts, any form of political dissent, peaceful opposition, or demand for systemic reform is branded as “Kharijite” behavior. By designating political opponents as modern Khawarij, states seek to:

Bypass constitutional protections and justify emergency security measures.

Monopolize religious legitimacy by positioning the state as the sole defender of orthodox belief.

Preemptively delegitimize peaceful civil society movements by equating political criticism with violent religious extremism.

IV. Cognitive Warfare, Fifth-Generation Conflict, and Semiotic Manipulation

The political manipulation of religious concepts aligns directly with contemporary doctrines of cognitive warfare and fifth-generation warfare (5GW). In modern asymmetric conflicts, physical battlefields are secondary to the cognitive domain, where the primary objective is the manipulation of perceptions, belief systems, and cultural identities.

Within this framework, concepts like Ghazwat al-Hind and the Khawarij function as high-yield semantic weapons:

Asymmetric Narrative Generation: Non-state actors use eschatological concepts to level the playing field against technologically superior adversaries by mobilizing deeply motivated, ideologically driven combatants.

Information Operations: State actors deploy classical theological pejoratives to control the narrative, delegitimize opposition movements, and manufacture domestic consensus.

Cognitive Sabotage: The deliberate muddying of historical realities destabilizes the shared intellectual heritage of societies, rendering them vulnerable to polarization, radicalization, and strategic exploitation by external proxy forces.

Conclusion

A rigorous academic and strategic analysis reveals that severing Islamic heritage concepts from their historical, jurisprudential, and textual parameters exposes them to systematic political instrumentalization. The misapplication of Ghazwat al-Hind to modern territorial disputes, alongside the expansion of the Khawarij label to suppress peaceful political opposition, illustrates how theological language is routinely weaponized for secular power struggles.

Preserving cognitive security and intellectual integrity requires a return to rigorous, classical methodologies. True respect for religious heritage is demonstrated not by subordinating historical texts to contemporary political agendas, but by defending their historical and legal boundaries through critical, objective scholarship.

Selected References

Al-Bukhari, Muhammad ibn Ismail. Sahih al-Bukhari.

Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj al-Naysaburi. Sahih Muslim.

Al-Nasa’i, Ahmad ibn Shu’ayb. Sunan al-Nasa’i.

Ibn Kathir, Imad ad-Din Ismail. Al-Bidayah wa al-Nihayah (The Beginning and the End); Al-Fitan wa al-Malahim (Tribulations and Apocalyptic Battles).

Nu’aym ibn Hammad. Kitab al-Fitan.

Barak, Michael. The Myth of Ghazwa-e-Hind: Historical and Contemporary Dimensions.

Burgat, François. Face to Face with Political Islam. London: I.B. Tauris.

Burhani, Ubaidullah. The Geopolitical Instrumentalization of Religious Concepts.

Burke, Jason. Al-Qaeda: Casting a Shadow of Terror. London: I.B. Tauris.

Cohen, Stephen P. The Idea of Pakistan. Washington, D.C.: Brookings Institution Press.

Kakakhel, Bahadur Shah. The Pashtuns in the Light of History.

Kohzad, Ahmad Ali. Afghanistan in the Light of History.

Roy, Olivier. The Failure of Political Islam. Cambridge: Harvard University Press.

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