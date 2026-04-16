Bayern, Arsenal Reach Champions League Semis as Real Madrid Crash Out

The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League concluded in dramatic fashion, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal advancing to the semi-finals while record champions Real Madrid suffered a stunning elimination.

In one of the most electrifying ties of the round, Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in a thriller at the Allianz Arena. The result secured a 6-4 aggregate victory for the German side, overturning a late first-leg deficit and sending the Spanish giants crashing out.

The match was a chaotic, end-to-end spectacle featuring multiple lead changes and relentless attacking play. However, the turning point came in the second half when Real Madrid were reduced to ten men following a straight red card for defender Antonio Rüdiger. Bayern capitalized immediately, scoring twice in the final 15 minutes including a last-gasp strike from Harry Kane to spark wild celebrations in Munich.

Meanwhile, Arsenal took a more cautious route to the semi-finals. After a narrow first-leg victory away to Sporting CP, the Gunners ground out a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium, advancing with a 1-0 aggregate win. Mikel Arteta’s side displayed defensive resilience and composure, limiting Sporting to few clear chances and keeping their first clean sheet of the knockout stages.

The results confirm Bayern Munich and Arsenal as semi-finalists, capping an intense round of fixtures marked by late drama, high-quality performances, and tactical battles.

The Champions League remains Europe’s most prestigious club competition, where elite teams compete across two-legged knockout ties for continental supremacy. Both Bayern and Arsenal have demonstrated strong form this season, blending attacking depth with tactical discipline to overcome top-level opposition.

Looking ahead, the semi-final matchups promise more fireworks. Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2020 final, while Arsenal are set to take on Atlético Madrid—a clash that pits the Gunners’ youthful energy against Diego Simeone’s rugged defensive machine. Both ties are scheduled for the first week of May, with places in the final at Wembley Stadium on the line.

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