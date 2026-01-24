UN Women: Education is a Fundamental Right for Every Girl, Not a Privilege

NEW YORK — UN Women has issued a forceful reminder that education is an inalienable fundamental right for every woman and girl, not a privilege, calling for urgent global action to dismantle barriers and guarantee universal access and opportunity.

In a statement marking the International Day of Education, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality stressed that this right is non-negotiable. “Every girl is entitled to choose her path and participate fully in learning environments free from discrimination, fear, or restriction,” the agency stated. “When we fail to educate girls, we fail to build peaceful, prosperous, and resilient societies.”

The organization underscored this message in a social media post on Saturday, January 24, noting that the denial of education to girls and women “cripples not only individual potential but also stifles broader societal development, undermines peace, and hampers global prosperity.” This principle is firmly anchored in international human rights frameworks, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Afghanistan: A Epicenter of Crisis

Nowhere is this crisis more acute than in Afghanistan, where the rights of women and girls have been systematically eroded since the Taliban’s return to power. Successive decrees have barred millions of girls from secondary schools and universities, effectively erasing their futures and severely compromising the nation’s long-term recovery and stability.

UN agencies report a devastating reversal of decades of progress. UNESCO estimates that over 1 million girls are currently denied access to secondary and higher education. This has precipitated a nationwide learning catastrophe, with profound implications for literacy, vocational capacity, public health, and economic growth.

“The exclusion of women and girls from education is a tragic loss for Afghanistan,” said a spokesperson for UNICEF. “It impacts the well-being of entire families and entrenches cycles of poverty. An educated girl is more likely to lead a healthier life, participate in the workforce, and invest in her community.”

A Call for Global Action and Accountability

In response to this escalating emergency, UN Women is urging the international community to move beyond condemnation to coordinated, sustained intervention. The agency outlines a multi-faceted call to action:

Immediate Advocacy and Diplomatic Pressure: Sustained international pressure on the Taliban de facto authorities to immediately reverse all bans restricting women’s and girls’ access to education at all levels. Targeted Financial and Technical Support: Increased funding for community-based educational initiatives, digital learning solutions, and secret classrooms that continue to operate at great risk. Support is also critical for Afghan female teachers and academics who are now prohibited from working. Protection of Rights and Safe Access: Ensuring that any engagement with the de facto authorities prioritizes the unconditional restoration of women’s and girls’ rights, including safe, inclusive, and consistent access to quality education. Long-Term Investment in Gender Equality: Linking humanitarian and development aid to measurable improvements in gender equality, with a non-negotiable focus on education.

“Guaranteeing education for girls is the cornerstone of sustainable development,” emphasized the UN Women statement. “It is essential for personal empowerment, for strengthening communities, for upholding universal human rights, and for securing a stable and prosperous future for Afghanistan and the world.”

The agency concluded that global solidarity, coupled with immediate and decisive policy measures, is imperative to safeguard the right to education for Afghan women and girls, protect their dignity, and uphold the fundamental principle that learning is an entitlement of every human being.

Donate Here