Senegal Topple Favorites Morocco in AFCON Fury

In a night of extraordinary drama, chaos, and high emotion, Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to win the Africa Cup of Nations, securing their second continental crown in three editions. Pape Gueye’s brilliant 94th-minute strike decided a fractious final that was marred by a lengthy stoppage, a mass walk-off, and ugly scenes in the stands.

The match at a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium appeared destined for a tense, goalless conclusion until a remarkable sequence of events deep into stoppage time. Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, after a protracted VAR review, awarded Morocco a controversial penalty in the 24th minute of added time—well beyond the initially indicated eight—for a challenge by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz.

The decision sparked fury from the Senegalese camp, who were already incensed by the referee’s earlier call to disallow an Ismaila Sarr goal for a foul in the second added minute. As Moroccan players pleaded for the review, Senegalese players, feeling a profound sense of injustice, began walking toward the tunnel, with coaching staff and substitutes following. Simultaneously, enraged Senegal supporters at the opposite end hurled chairs and attempted to breach security barriers, leading to a chaotic confrontation with a large cordon of police and stewards.

The intervention of captain Sadio Mane proved pivotal. “We had a feeling of injustice. Just before the penalty we thought we should have had a goal,” said match-winner Gueye. “But Sadio told us to come back on and we remobilized.”

With order partially restored and the Senegalese team reluctantly back on the pitch, Real Madrid’s Diaz stepped up. However, his weak, ill-conceived ‘Panenka’ chip was easily gathered by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who had remained immaculately focused during the near 15-minute interruption. The miss galvanized Senegal.

Just four minutes into extra time, the decisive moment arrived. Mane won a crucial duel in midfield, found Idrissa Gana Gueye, who in turn released Pape Gueye. The Villarreal midfielder drove forward and unleashed a magnificent strike into the top corner, leaving Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou rooted and stunning the 66,526-strong crowd.

Morocco, dreaming of a second AFCON title 50 years after their first, fought desperately to respond. Defender Nayef Aguerd came agonizingly close, thumping a header against the crossbar in the second period of extra time. But Senegal, marshaled superbly by Kalidou Koulibaly, held firm to seal a historic victory.

The triumph cements Senegal’s status as an African powerhouse, adding the 2024 title to their maiden 2022 win. Notably, Gueye’s strike was the first goal Senegal has ever scored in an AFCON final, having failed to find the net in their three previous appearances in the decider.

For Morocco, the night ended in heartbreak and recrimination. “The image we gave of African football was rather shameful,” said a deflated Coach Walid Regragui. “Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy. We must come back stronger.”

The aftermath will inevitably involve investigations by CAF into the conduct of the Senegal team, the violence from a section of their supporters, and the security and organizational protocols of the host nation. The late drama overshadowed what had been a tense, tactical battle between Africa’s two top-ranked sides, both renowned for defensive solidity.

For Senegal, the celebrations begin, but a question mark remains over the international future of their iconic forward Sadio Mane, who declared before the final that this would be his last AFCON appearance. For Morocco, a nation that hosted a vibrant tournament, the dream of a home triumph dissolved in the Rabat rain, leaving only the agony of what might have been.