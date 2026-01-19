Explosion in Central Kabul Kills and Wounds Several, Taliban Officials Confirm

KABUL — A powerful explosion struck a central and normally secure district of the Afghan capital on Monday afternoon, killing and injuring a number of people, according to Taliban authorities.

The blast occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood, an area known to house foreign diplomats, aid workers, and affluent residents, and long considered one of Kabul’s most fortified zones. Conflicting initial reports placed the explosion either outside a popular restaurant or near a hotel frequented by both foreigners and locals.

Confirmation and Ongoing Investigation

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani confirmed the casualties to the Reuters news agency. “According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured,” Qani stated, adding that detailed information would be released following a formal investigation.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul police command, announced on the social media platform X that an official probe into the incident has been launched. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Contrast to Promises of Security

The attack underscores the persistent security challenges facing Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. The Taliban, which waged a decades-long insurgency, pledged to restore stability to the war-torn nation upon its takeover.

While large-scale bombings in urban centers like Kabul have become rarer compared to the peak of the conflict, deadly sporadic attacks continue. These are often claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP or ISIS-K), a regional affiliate of the Islamic State group and a primary rival of the Taliban.

A Pattern of Persistent Threats

The local ISIS branch has repeatedly targeted Taliban officials, religious minorities, and locations perceived as supporting the de facto authorities. Monday’s blast follows two major suicide attacks recorded in Afghanistan in 2025, demonstrating the ongoing threat posed by militant cells.

Today’s explosion in a high-profile district frequented by internationals will likely raise renewed concerns about the Taliban’s capacity to contain armed opposition and ensure security nationwide, a key point of contention as the isolated government seeks international legitimacy and engagement.

