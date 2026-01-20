Trump Tells Norway’s PM He Has No Obligation to ‘Think Purely of Peace’ Following Nobel Snub

In a striking diplomatic message, former U.S. President Donald Trump informed Norway’s Prime Minister that he no longer feels bound to prioritize peace after failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize—a long-coveted honor he believes he is owed.

The communication, made public on Monday, was addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote.

The message underscores Trump’s persistent fixation with the award, which has spanned his political career. However, it appears to misunderstand the prize’s governance. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament, not by the Norwegian government. In a written response, Prime Minister Støre reiterated this distinction, stating, “I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee.”

The Context of a Controversial Gesture

Trump’s message follows a high-profile visit to Washington by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Machado, recognized for her leadership amid a crackdown by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, presented her Nobel medal to Trump at the White House “as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom.”

The gesture came just weeks after a dramatic U.S. military operation captured Maduro and his wife, who now face drug trafficking charges in New York—a development that has radically altered Venezuela’s political landscape.

Trump accepted the medal, calling it a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect” on social media. However, the Nobel Institute was quick to clarify that a Peace Prize is personal and non-transferable. While the physical medal can be gifted or sold, the title and distinction of the award remain solely with the original recipient. “The Nobel Foundation’s statutes… state that the title of the winner belongs personally to the individual and cannot be legally shared or reassigned,” the Institute noted.

Questioning the “President of Peace” Narrative

At the core of Trump’s grievance is his frequent boast of having “ended eight wars,” a claim he uses to style himself as “the president of peace.” A closer examination reveals these assertions are heavily exaggerated or misleading.

The conflicts he cites are:

Israel-Hamas (Gaza) Israel-Iran Pakistan-India Rwanda-Democratic Republic of Congo Thailand-Cambodia Armenia-Azerbaijan Egypt-Ethiopia Serbia-Kosovo

Analysts point out that several of these were short-term flare-ups, not sustained wars. Notably, the “Egypt-Ethiopia” conflict involved no active fighting; it is a protracted diplomatic dispute over water rights from the Nile River, centered on Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Furthermore, some of these tensions have resurfaced or never truly abated, undermining the claim of a lasting peace.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump even suggested that the simmering border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia—which he initially claimed to have ended—should count as more than one victory because hostilities re-ignited. “I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” he told Sean Hannity.

A Pattern of Seeking Validation

The episode reflects a broader pattern for Trump, who has repeatedly sought external validation through awards and accolades. His public lobbying for the Nobel Prize has included claiming he was nominated by Japanese officials for work with North Korea and by Norwegian lawmakers for brokering a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Political commentators suggest the message to Norway’s PM is less a substantive foreign policy declaration and more a performative expression of resentment. By framing the Nobel Committee’s decision as a national snub by Norway, Trump redirects the narrative to one of personal grievance and withheld deserved recognition.

As the former president continues to shape his political legacy, the pursuit of the “president of peace” title—and the Nobel medal that symbolizes it—remains a conspicuous and contentious part of his public persona.

Donate Here