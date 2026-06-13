Taliban Report: Nearly 4,000 Afghan Migrants Return on Thursday

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban-led government announced that nearly 4,000 Afghan migrants returned to the country on Thursday, crossing through several major border points from neighboring countries.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 13, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat detailed that a total of 3,908 individuals, representing 13,753 families, entered Afghanistan via the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, and Nimroz border crossings.

The majority of returnees entered through the Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, where 601 families amounting to 3,161 people crossed into Afghan territory. The Torkham border is a primary transit point for migrants leaving Pakistan, which has recently intensified a crackdown on undocumented foreigners.

According to the Taliban statement, 99 families returned through the Spin Boldak crossing in southern Kandahar province. Additionally, 37 families crossed through Nimroz province in the southwest, while 16 families arrived via the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat province, which borders Iran.

Rising Returns Amid Economic Strain

In recent months, the return and deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries particularly Pakistan and Iran have increased sharply. Both nations have cited security concerns and the presence of undocumented migrants as reasons for the expulsions. This surge has raised urgent concerns among aid organizations about the availability of housing, employment, and essential support services for returnees, many of whom have spent years abroad.

The United Nations and other humanitarian officials have repeatedly warned that many returning families face serious economic and humanitarian challenges inside Afghanistan. With the country’s economy still struggling following the Taliban takeover in 2021 and a reduction in international aid, returnees often arrive with few resources and limited access to food, shelter, or medical care. Humanitarian agencies continue to call for increased support to prevent a deepening crisis among Afghanistan’s most vulnerable populations.

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