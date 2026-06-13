Over 700 Afghan Refugees Released From Pakistani Jails Amid Ongoing Crackdown

A total of 763 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons across Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan over the past week, according to Afghan authorities overseeing migration affairs.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed on Saturday that the former detainees entered Afghanistan through two major border crossings Torkham in the east and Spin Boldak in the south after the completion of all legal and identity verification procedures. Specifically, 230 individuals returned via Torkham in Nangarhar province, while the remaining 533 crossed through Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.

The releases come against the backdrop of Pakistan’s ongoing, large-scale campaign against undocumented foreign nationals. Over the past two years, this crackdown has resulted in the detention, deportation, or voluntary return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens. Pakistani authorities have consistently stated that anyone without valid residency documents must leave the country, citing national security and immigration control as primary justifications.

According to the Afghan ministry, those released had been imprisoned solely due to a lack of legal residency paperwork. After their identities were verified and administrative procedures finalized, they were transferred back to Afghan custody and allowed to re-enter the country.

International Concerns and Humanitarian Impact

The United Nations and several international aid agencies have expressed growing concern over the scale of arrests and deportations. They warn that many returnees face severe economic hardship, as well as limited access to housing, employment, and humanitarian assistance upon their arrival in Afghanistan, which is already grappling with a fragile economy and widespread poverty.

Human rights organizations and refugee advocates have also raised alarms about the detention of asylum seekers and other vulnerable migrants during the enforcement campaign. The UN has repeatedly urged Pakistan to halt the detention and deportation of Afghan refugees, particularly those who may face protection risks such as former government employees, women, or ethnic minorities if forced to return.

Kabul’s Push for Repatriation Amid Limited Resources

In contrast to international appeals, authorities in Kabul have called for an acceleration of the return process. Afghan officials argue that the country has a duty to receive its citizens, regardless of the circumstances of their departure. However, aid organizations caution that Afghanistan is struggling with high unemployment, a collapsed banking system, and limited humanitarian resources, making it nearly impossible to absorb large numbers of returnees in a dignified manner.

According to the UN and other international agencies, millions of Afghans remain internally displaced or dependent on life-saving aid. The continued return of migrants from neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran is placing additional pressure on already stretched services, host communities, and local infrastructure.

Ongoing Arrests and Future Outlook

Despite this week’s releases, arrests of undocumented Afghan migrants continue in several Pakistani cities, including Quetta, Peshawar, and Karachi. Observers note that while the release of over 700 detainees offers temporary relief, it does not signal a broader shift in Pakistan’s immigration enforcement policy. Unless a formal agreement is reached between the two governments regarding the legal status of Afghan refugees, similar detentions and forced returns are expected to persist in the coming months.

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